The Carver County Fair in Waconia enticed visitors with mini donuts, farm animals and nights of live country and rock music from Aug. 10-14.
Whether they raised animals or took part in the performing arts, 4-H youth had the chance to display their projects from the past year.
Kids had the chance to seek out the 3-inch pictures of Tippy, the beloved cow mascot that was hidden around the fair, for a special prize, and to watch the daily pig races.
Adults could jam out to evening live music concerts with bands such as Good for Gary, The White Keys and Bad Girlfriends.