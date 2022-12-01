Travis Clay Andersen, a level three predatory offender who resides in Chaska, attempted to escape custody at his scheduled sentencing hearing at the Carver County Justice Center Nov. 29 but was recaptured by deputies “within minutes,” according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.
The 35-year-old inmate’s scheduled court hearing regarded his three pending criminal cases and a sentencing hearing for prior felony convictions.
According to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Office, Andersen was being held in a holding cell within the justice center when he “pushed his way past a bailiff and ran out of the courtroom holding cell area.” He then ran out of the courthouse and was chased by deputies into the southern courthouse parking lot. He was recaptured and returned to custody.
Andersen was being held in the Carver County Jail on escape from custody and assault charges.
The press release notes that the incident remained under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.
Previous offenses
Andersen is a level-three predatory offender in the Chaska, as noted on the city of Chaska website. Level three offenders are “at the highest risk for re-offense out of all of the three risk levels,” according to the website.
According to the city's fact sheet on Andersen, he has a “history of physically assaulting known adult females and holding them against their will. On one occasion, Andersen attempted forced sexual penetration. Andersen used force and threats to gain compliance. Andersen has a lengthy history of assaultive and violent behavior toward romantic partners and to law enforcement.”
Southwest News Media previously reported in 2016 that Andersen was found guilty of violating a domestic abuse no contact order filed against him by a Chanhassen woman whose nose he allegedly broke.