Last year, the Carver County Library system had more than 1 million checkouts, a 26% increase in eBook and eAudio checkouts from the year before and a 23% increase in the number of library cards issued, according to its annual report.
Following that record-setting year, Jodi Edstrom is officially taking on the role of Carver County library director after several months as interim director.
Edstrom grew up in the small farming community of Hector, which for the first few years of her life didn’t have its own public library.
She recalled the anticipation she felt when the town, at long last, established its first library. “It was just a tiny library that initially opened, and I can remember how exciting that was to walk in and being surrounded by all these books,” she said.
To this day, Edstrom stays in touch with her childhood librarian. “She definitely had an impact along the way, especially once I knew I wanted to head in this direction of librarianship,” Edstrom said. “I think each library that I’ve encountered in my life has certainly carried me forward to where I’m at today.”
Edstrom discovered her love of reading at a young age, and as a self-described “lifelong-learner” it was in the pages of American Girl and other historical fiction novels that her passion grew.
Edstrom went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in music performance and office administration from Concordia College in Moorhead. She later received her master’s degree in music and flute performance from the University of Missouri in Kansas City.
As an undergrad, Edstrom worked as a student reference assistant in the academic library. “I just really loved that interaction in terms of customer service and connecting people to information,” she said.
Additionally, she said, it was during those years that computer and email technology was “really starting to bubble up more and more – at least in the academic library setting.”
For years after receiving her master’s in flute performance, Edstrom taught private music lessons.
But her time as a student reference assistant always stuck in the back of her mind, and Edstrom eventually pursued an additional master’s degree in library and information science.
“That sparked my initial interest, and then along the way, I just started to think about that customer service piece and wanting to find work that connected me more and more with people and communities,” she said.
Before graduating with her library science degree from St. Catherine University, Edstrom landed a position as a substitute librarian in Carver County.
“I had thought about heading in the direction of becoming an academic music librarian because of my music background,” she said. But, her position with the county led her in a different direction. “I just fell in love with working in the public library sector and felt like this is where I belong, and just felt very deeply connected to the work.”
It was not only a connection to the work that began to develop, but a deep connection to Carver County, as well, she said.
Initially living in Chanhassen, Edstrom, her husband, and their daughter now live in the city of Carver.
“There’s that suburban feel, and you’re obviously close to the metropolitan area of Minneapolis and St. Paul, but then there’s still this rural community aspect, which I think goes back to my roots of growing up in a small farming community,” Edstrom said.
Switching gears from flute performance to librarianship was not as difficult as some might assume, Edstrom said. She’s actually found that her skills have transferred rather well – both in terms of solo and ensemble performance. “As a director, now, I have that background of being able to stand up and perform in front of large audiences,” she said. “And I think that just carries over so well into public speaking, and working with others.”
Additionally, Edstrom began her library career in youth services, which allowed her to incorporate music into her storytimes and activities; she even taught herself how to play ukulele for that reason.
Today, she is still able to get in touch with her musical side by singing in her church’s choir and playing the flute there as well.
Edstrom’s scope of work quickly grew beyond youth services, and to date she has worked at every Carver County Library location in a variety of capacities. Most recently, Edstrom became the Chaska branch manager in 2019 before taking on the interim director role last fall.
Since starting her library career, Edstrom said one of the biggest changes has been the introduction of eBooks and audiobooks. “That has certainly evolved over the last 10 years,” she said. “And obviously, with the pandemic that really, really changed even more so.”
Additionally, Edstrom said the growth of library programming has been exponential since her early days in the library. She is especially excited about the library’s STEM programs and the new seed libraries at each branch.
“It’s about learning. It’s about having experiences. It’s about interacting with other community members,” she said. But, even with new programming, being a place people can access essential information and communication technology has remained foundational, Edstrom said.
Looking ahead as the new library director, Edstrom said she hopes to prioritize customer service and will work to ensure the libraries accommodate the needs of a growing county.
“We’re a passionate staff, and we want to provide as much opportunity and access as we can, so it’s always balancing, you know, how much more we can take on as a staff, and making sure that we’re offering quality experiences and quality programming,” Edstrom said. “Part of that is also making sure we’re taking time to listen to our communities, so we know what is needed and desired.”