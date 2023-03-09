Connecting to resources in Carver County is in the beginning stages of being more streamlined than ever before as Chanhassen-based nonprofit A Better Society launches its resource assistance platform Project Lin-kij.
Khai and Heather Tran, married couple and cofounders of A Better Society, have partnered with for-profit corporation Unite Us to build a referral network of local organizations and necessary resources to meet the needs of Carver County residents.
The organization was first founded in 2008 with “one goal in mind — to engage and build community,” Khai Tran said in a 2022 press release. With that goal in mind, the concept for Project Lin-kij was born.
The project connects those who walk into one organization seeking food, housing, household items or transport assistance to be able to express their other needs and be referred to other organizations in a private and consent-based manner. Through this referral, organizations that can be of service in the Project Lin-kij network will then be notified of this need, and can reach out.
“What we found was lacking was the ability to share and refer the resources in the community to those people in need in an efficient manner and in an equitable manner,” Tran said.
If a person is dealing with food insecurity, chances are they need career or housing help too, Tran explained.
Unite Us, a for-profit software corporation, provides the platform for which A Better Society is connecting the community to resources.
This platform also allows individuals to self report their needs through the online form.
“Our partnership with A Better Society aligns with our goal to connect residents of Carver County and across the state to critical resources and services they need, regardless of circumstance,” said Allison Alstrin, Unite Us community engagement manager, in a 2022 press release. “Their work and dedication to community service, government, and healthcare organizations across Carver County make them a natural partner for Unite Minnesota.”
The goals
Through these meetings they identified three major roadblocks to Project Lin-kij at the time — monetary cost of a platform that smaller organizations could utilize, access to quality technology and was difficult and A Better Society was not a well-known organization in 2008.
Now that A Better Society is more established, technology has advanced and Khai Tran is retired from his corporate life, the project relaunched in 2021. Upon conducting a new round of interviews with organizations, they discovered that the referral process that organizations were using were the same as in 2008 — by word of mouth.
“We’ve been at it for 14 years, we really believe that with the right focus, with the right organizations and the right people involved we can make this successful in Carver County,” Tran said.
The project has two main goals, the first being to increase community connectedness “in a way that provides a system, a standard collaborative network to share the resources that a community already has, but do it in a more efficient and more equitable way,” Tran said.
The second goal is to encourage civic and social engagement, which includes “creating some sort of awareness for anyone in the community to volunteer, to donate their resources, whether it’s time, money or experience, but then also come together as a community to advocate for the right changes,” Tran said. “We’re not talking about political stuff, we’re talking about how we build a community that’s tighter and better.”
The project works by connecting “six entities” — nonprofit organizations, schools, the faith community, businesses, government agencies and health care — with those who need help through the Unite Us platform through referrals.
Some of the entities that are currently a part of Project Lin-kij include His House Foundation, Southern Valley Alliance, Carver County Library, Chaska Police Department, Love Inc., Shepherd of the Hill Church, The Humanity Alliance, Southwest Transit and Eastern Carver County Schools.
“If we combine ideally all of these entity types within a community together around a tool, a platform, that they can use in a standard way to share resources, it would make getting resources to the right person as efficient as possible,” Tran said.
The organizations that are identified as fitting the need of the request will be notified upon referral. After one entity responds to the request, the others are notified.
“When the case gets closed out, the system automatically sends an update notification to where the originating request came from,” Tran said.
In the instance of a request not being able to be fulfilled by any entity, the request will go back to the originator to expand the search. While it may be a database specifically for Carver County residents, the goal is to include entities outside of the county that provide unique resources as well.
“Maybe it’s not just Carver County, maybe they expand the search to Scott County, maybe into Hennepin,” Tran said. “What we need as a community to understand is that we have need — they continue to evolve and change over time — but there will always be a need. Then we have resources that change over time, sometimes those match up perfectly and sometimes they don’t.”
While the project is still in its beginning stages, Tran says A Better Society has “the tools in place, we have some of the right players in place, but it will take a while — but we’re in this for the long haul.”
In addition to providing resources, Tran is confident that the data collected around the community’s needs and to what extent certain organizations can meet those needs will be helpful for “going upstream” with more preventative action — without stopping what he calls “the downstream effort.”
A Better Society hopes to take Project Lin-kij and work with others in Carver County to a “collective impact” stage of addressing and meeting needs in the community, a concept the National Council of Nonprofits defines as, “an intentional way of working together and sharing information for the purpose of solving a complex problem.”
“All of these organizations, they need our effort, our volunteers, our funds, because they need to be able to provide their service, their resources to people in need,” Tran said. “Let’s find the right amount of time, the right amount of resources, energy and focus on going upstream to figure out why there are people in certain areas in need of certain services. Because if we can, then we won’t be in a situation where we are just always reactive.”