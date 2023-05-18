A new playground facility at Lake Minnewashta Regional Park in Chanhassen will hopefully become a reality by summer 2025, according to the Carver County Parks and Recreation Department.
The county currently has a handful of initiatives and projects underway in an effort to improve aging amenities at its regional parks.
“The county regional park system faces tremendous challenges to redevelop aging infrastructure, develop its park areas, and implement a vision which secures new areas as identified in county and regional planning documents,” according to the county’s 2024 Long-Term Financial Plan.
Before the process gets fully underway, parks and rec is looking for public input about preferred park features and amenities. A form is available on the county’s parks webpage and submissions will be accepted until Monday, June 12.
The county used a similar process in February, when crowdsourcing name recommendations for the new park picnic area and shelter at Lake Waconia Regional Park. Additionally, the county recently replaced the deck at Baylor Regional Park with a new, accessible patio space.
Currently, Lake Minnewashta Regional Park has a beach designated for swimming, an 18-acre off-leash dog area, multiple picnic shelters, volleyball courts, boat access and well-maintained trails. The park receives approximately 300,000 visits a year and is a hub for outdoor activities and parks programming yearround.
The park also has an existing playground, which will be replaced by the new one.
The finance plan specifically mentioned the need to replace this current playground equipment. The existing playground was constructed in the mid-90s and is nearly 20 years old, according to the plan, and while repairs have been made “the equipment is showing signs of wear and tear.”
The park is located near some picnic areas on a hillside overlooking the lake, but that could change with the construction of the new playground.
The estimated project cost for design and construction is approximately $1 million. In addition to public input, the county is currently accepting design and engineering proposals for the new playground and is hoping to complete the final design plans by October. The county hopes the new playground will provide residents with a “physically interactive and socially inclusive environment.”