Last month, Carver County earned a Minnesota Safety Council Governor’s Safety Award, as well as recognition from the Minnesota Department of Health, as a breastfeeding-friendly workplace.
The Governor’s Safety Awards Program evaluates employers based on several years of injury and incident data. The data is compared with national industry averages and assessments also take into account the employers’ continued progress toward comprehensive workplace safety.
Carver County is one of 210 employers honored through this year’s program and one of 81 to earn the “Outstanding Achievement Award.” Award winners in this category have incident rates that are 51-90% better than the national industry average and score between 75-90 on the program’s 100-point scale.
“Congratulations to Carver County for their hard work, attention and dedication to safety,” President of the Minnesota Safety Council Paul Aasen said in a county press release. “Keeping people safe and achieving award-winning performance is no accident. It takes everyone from the front line to executive leadership to help people work safe, drive safe and live safe.”
“Carver County recognizes workplace safety and health among our highest priorities, and integral to our approach in delivering excellent public service,” County Administrator Dave Hemze said in the release.
In addition to workplace safety, the county has earned recognition as a breastfeeding-friendly workplace with a demonstrated commitment to supporting breastfeeding and lactating employees.
After adopting a Lactation Support Policy in 2015, Carver County has added lactation spaces, made improvements to existing spaces, and has made several additional lactation-related resources available to employees.
“Workplaces play an important role in supporting families to meet their infant feeding goals, and Carver County is committed to providing this support,” Carver County Occupational Health and Safety Manager Danielle Griesmer said in a separate release.