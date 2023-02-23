Carver County’s Lake Waconia Regional Park is seeking name recommendations for its new park facility.
The building will provide Parks and Rec with an indoor reservation-based gathering space, modern restrooms and changing areas, recreation equipment rentals and a “much stronger connection to the lake and users coming to/from Coney Island,” according to a press release from the county.
The facility will open at an undisclosed time in 2023. Along with public input, people the county has identified as key stakeholders — within the local community and cultural groups — will help with the process.
Submissions can be done on the naming submission eForm, which will be up through March 13. One response per person is allowed.
Members of the Park Commission will discuss the submissions at the April meeting, the county said. The list will be limited to no more than four top options to be recommended for further assessment by the County Board.
The County Board will make the ultimate naming determination, with final action likely to take place as a consent item on a May meeting agenda.