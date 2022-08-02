After years of staffing shortages and a pandemic, Carver County is hosting its first public sale of tax forfeited properties since 2016. The auction will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. at the Carver County Government Center.
The sale includes 15 various properties in Hancock Township, Hamburg and New Germany. Item #1 of the properties has a structure on it, a single-family home built in 1880, while the other 14 are undeveloped pieces of land — 11 of which are in the same development and were taken from the same owner.
When a property owner stops paying property taxes, after three years of delinquency, the county starts a process of forfeiture in which the property is taken from them if the tax amount is not fulfilled in full.
Around Feb. 15 every year, a newly delinquent property owner is notified in two ways — a letter is mailed to the affected property owners and a list of all properties is published in the official county newspaper.
“We give them every opportunity, we attempt to contact them in any and all ways possible to find these owners and make sure that they’re aware that there’s delinquent taxes and they will lose the property,” said Carver County Property Tax Department Manager Crystal Campos.
In the year of forfeiture, a taxpayer will be given formal notification of pending forfeiture action in four different ways: a Notice of Expiration of Redemption is sent by mail; a list of properties is published in the official county newspaper; the Expiration of Redemption list is posted outside the office of the Property Tax Department; and the sheriff serves the Notice of Expiration of Redemption to the property owner.
Most of the properties in this auction owed taxes for multiple years. The owner of the single-family home in Hancock Township in Green Isle, Gary Hasse, passed away in 2018 and the home was abandoned.
“In Carver County we’ve been pretty lucky,” Campos said. “We forfeit on very few properties that have structures on them. Our typical is the bare land.”
While there are a lot of properties up for sale this year, there won’t be any next year.
“For this year, 2022, when we were going through the forfeiture process, we actually managed to contact and get all of them to pay timely so we did not forfeit anything,” Campos said. “That was a difficult but amazing feat. We typically will forfeit at least some parcels somewhere.”
AUCTION FACTS
Purchasing forfeited properties includes a bit of extra research and quirks to be ready for.
“There is going to be a break in title, so a title company or an attorney would be needed to help them clear that up, whether it be to get the clear title now or for a future sale of the property,” Campos said. “There’s always building requirements that they need to research before they purchase the property so that they know that what they are envisioning for the property is actually able to happen.”
It is unclear what the turnout at the auction will be like, but Campos is hopeful.
“I don’t remember any sale where every parcel has sold, but I’m hoping that we sell them all,” Campos said. “I hope we can get somebody onto the properties and get them to build maybe their dream home.”
“Based on the phone calls we’ve received so far, there’s a lot of interest in a couple of the parcels,” Campos said. She identified the first parcel in particular, the single-family home, as having drawn in a lot of interest.
The parcels that do not sell will be available for over-the-counter sales the next day for the minimum bid price, plus the extra fees.
Those interested in attending the auction will need to be at the Carver County Government Center to register prior to the start time at 6 p.m. Registration will begin at 5 p.m. The items will be sold in item number order and payment has to be made with cash or check, no credit or debit cards will be accepted.