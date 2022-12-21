From Christmas trees to cardboard boxes, waste during the holidays piles up more than any other time of the year.
Last holiday season, there was a seven-ton increase — an approximate 20% jump — in cardboard and co-mingled recycling in December 2021 and January 2022 compared with October and November 2021, according to Dustin Heidinger, senior environmentalist with the Department of Environmental Services in Carver County.
“Over the course of the year, there are ebbs and flows with different materials,” Heidinger said. “The amount of paint and chemicals we see decreases a bit, we see a big push with that in the fall as people are cleaning up their garages, and then in the winter, the influx in cardboard is enormous.”
Carver County Environmental Center collects a variety of items. Some can be taken for free, such as cartridges, cooking oil, household hazardous waste, general recyclables and plastic bags; and some for a small fee, like appliances, bicycles, fluorescent bulbs, small engine devices and more.
Around this time of year, Heidinger said that the department ships out somewhere near three bins of cardboard in a two-week span, as opposed to one bin a week.
“So much of our shopping, since the pandemic especially, has been Amazon boxes and cardboard boxes,” he said. “Then in January, we see this giant rush of electronics because everybody’s getting the TV out of the way with the new upgrade.”
Heidinger urges residents to shop local to help ease some of the cardboard volume.
“While online shopping is more quick and convenient, it also substantially increases packaging waste,” he said. “Buying from small local businesses is good for both the local economy and the environment.”
Heidinger noted that the problem for a sorting facility isn’t necessarily sorting the cardboard; it’s what comes with the cardboard.
“Food soiled cardboard has to be managed differently,” Heidinger said. “The industry kind of goes back and forth on pizza boxes, just because those obviously have a high risk of contamination whether it be like cheese and oil on the bottom of the box or people throwing boxes in their bin with pizza left in them.”
In general, a fairly clean pizza box is OK to put in the recycling. If it’s oily, the box should go in the organics bin or garbage. For all cardboard boxes, he encourages flattening boxes and removing Styrofoam chunks that are sometimes glued to boxes.
Decorations and more
It’s not just cardboard that increases during the holidays. More events and gatherings mean more gifts, lights, decorations and food.
For those who opt to adorn their home with natural Christmas trees, Heidinger says that the best place for it is a Christmas tree drop off.
“When they end up in a garbage can they add unnecessary volume to a landfill instead of being composted back into quality soil,” Heidinger said. “Challenges with collecting these include all of the associated decorations that might get mixed in at a composting facility — ornaments, lights, tinsel, flocking.”
As for the debate on natural vs. artificial trees, Heidinger said, “I do think the general thinking is it depends on how long you’re able to keep using an artificial tree. If you continue using the same artificial tree for a long period of time, it is probably a better option after a while. If you replace your fake tree every few years, that probably does more harm than good.”
Christmas lights, cords and other holiday electronics that are used to decorate trees and homes can be recycled at the Environmental Center.
“When these items end up in the trash they can create dangerous situations, specifically with the proliferation of embedded battery devices and lithium batteries,” Heidinger said. “When the casing of a lithium battery is compromised they can react explosively and cause fires in bins, trucks or at sorting facilities and landfills.”
When considering what goes under the tree each year, Heidinger encourages Carver County residents to put wrapping paper in the trash, or substitute it in the first place for reusable bags or containers, blankets, fabric or newspapers. Another option is trying to purchase zero-waste gifts such as “zoo memberships, event tickets and e-gift cards.”
“The vast majority of wrapping paper is non-recyclable due to the presence of foils, glitter and other non-recyclable accessories,’ Heidinger said. “The other issue with wrapping paper is the high probability of contamination from all the other packaging materials that get mixed up together during gift opening. Things like plastics, plastic film, Styrofoam and ribbon get put in the bin together and it makes it even more difficult to recover any recyclable materials.”
Heidinger said the county finds itself actively countering renewed skepticism around recycling.
“As far as messaging and resident’s attitudes, that’s been tough for us,” he said, “but I feel like the majority of people want to do the right thing and we’re here to help them do that.”
Heidinger mentioned that the changes to the recycling market and plastics not getting recycled did not impact the Midwest as it did nationally and internationally.
“The main thing to make it easier on yourself to reduce your impact is to think ahead. Make good decisions when you’re buying versus trying to make good decisions when you’re disposing of your items.”