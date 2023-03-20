The Carver County Veteran Services Transportation Program recently upgraded its ride to a brand new 2023 Starcraft Ford E450 Minibus, replacing its 2015 minibus.
The program helps veterans get to and from VA Healthcare appointments in Minneapolis and Shakopee.
The vehicle is a step up from the older model in a number of ways. The new bus has more leg room and an improved suspension for a more comfortable ride, the program said. A new accessibility lift and adjustable seating layout can accommodate up to three wheelchairs or powerchairs. Finally, the bus is safer by offering greater visibility for the driver as well as an emergency exit in the back of the bus, according to the program.
“We pride ourselves in offering a positive experience for our riders. This new vehicle will help us continue our mission of advocating and empowering Carver County veterans,” Veterans Transportation driver and air force veteran Doug Krohn said in a news release.
The new bus cost approximately $107,000 and more than half of those funds were raised and donated by the Carver County Veterans’ Council, a group of local veteran post leaders.
“We appreciate the County’s willingness to work with our organization in providing top quality equipment for veterans,” Ron Kroells, commander of the council, said in the release.