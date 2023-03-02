The Carver County Watershed Management Organization announced in its 2022 Annual Report that no new aquatic invasive species were introduced into county waters last year.
Several aquatic invasive species have been found in the county, including zebra mussels, eurasian water milfoil, curly leaf pondweed, flowering rush, common carp, reed canary grass, purple loosestrife and brittle naiad.
Other accomplishments noted in the report include the approval of an aquatic invasive species strategic plan, secured funding for the Watershed-based Implementation Funding Program and the planting of a pollinator demonstration at the environmental center.
Thirty-four projects were completed by the organization this year, including Bevens Creek Dam removal and streambank restoration, Downtown Waconia drainage improvements, the Chaska Irrigation Efficiency Program, the Courthouse Lake pollinator buffer and the Big Woods goldfish removal feasibility study.
The organization’s study on the ongoing goldfish problem in the Grace Chain of Lake, released in May 2022, highlighted the impacts of goldfish being released into the lake and the extensive removal process — which includes tagging and tracking the fish to gauge movement patterns and then using various techniques for five removal events from 2020 to spring 2022.
The CCWMO annual report states that 34 education programs were offered throughout the calendar year and 36,694 people were reached through these programs.
These programs include an interactive County Fair display on aquatic life, the 2023 Children’s Water Festival, Earth Day story time, summer youth camps and more.
Three feasibility studies were conducted in 2022, one in partnership with the Carver County Soil and Water Conservation District, one with the City of Chaska and one with the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources.
The organization’s total (unaudited) budget for the year came to $895,258, with the levy having a $32.25 impact on the average value home.