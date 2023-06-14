Late last year, Carver County’s contracted provider for inmate health services, MEnD Correctional Care, filed for bankruptcy.
Following that announcement, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office promptly hired two seasonal on-call jail nurses. These nurses have since become the official interim employees until a long-term path forward is determined.
MEnD left a number of Minnesota counties clambering to find alternative care options. Some counties, in the years and months leading up to its closure, ended their contracts with MEnD.
The 2017 death of James Lynas while he was in custody at the Sherburne County Jail and under the care of MEnD and the 2018 death of Hardel Sherell in Beltrami County Jail while also under the care of MEnD seemingly solidified fears over the quality of care MEnD was providing.
In January of last year, the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice indefinitely suspended the medical license of MEnD’s owner, accusing him of engaging in “conduct that demonstrates a willful or careless disregard for the health, welfare, or safety of a patient.”
Now, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office is working to solidify its plan for inmate care. The decision comes down to either contracting with another provider or hiring its own nurses and medical staff permanently, said Chief Deputy Patrick Barry. “We’re in the process of evaluating which one of those works best for Carver County.”
Recently, the county’s Health and Human Services Department entered into a partnership with WGH Group in order to provide inmates with adequate mental health services, but it’s still unclear the direction the county will take for general health services in the long-term.
Staffing challengesBut, Barry mentioned, there aren’t a lot of companies that provide the service MEnD did. Additionally, “everything has significantly increased over the last few years – wages, overhead, just finding people to do the job,” he said. “MEnD had that issue. All of the companies have that issue, so we have that issue.”
MEnD struggled to maintain staffing levels even before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the pandemic exacerbated the situation, according to Barry. “I have a sister who’s an RN,” he mentioned anecdotally. “They talk about not being able to keep up where she works… They’re getting burnt out, and they quit.”
The County’s Health and Human Services Deputy Division Director, Richard Scott, expressed a similar sentiment in regard to mental health care. “The challenge is always resources,” he said. “Just finding enough staff is always a going concern, so we sometimes have to get creative, and that’s where we rely on our partnerships to help fill in those gaps when we can.”
Service breakdown Upon entering the jail, inmates are given a health questionnaire and meet with a nurse to discuss their medical history, medications, and any specialized care they require, Barry said. “A doctor reviews that [information] to ensure that they continue to get the coverage that they need.”
“We need to be concerned about where the rubber hits the road – the daily activities, the daily interventions, the daily support, the – quote unquote – meat and potatoes, if you will, of serving our inmates the best we can,” Scott said. He added that while most people with mental illness never end up incarcerated, a high percentage of incarcerated individuals have mental health concerns.
“Some concerns were pre-existent when they entered into jail. Some of those concerns may have contributed to them being incarcerated,” he said. “And as you can imagine, anytime any of us are going to be put in a confined situation like jail, that can aggravate pre-existing mental health concerns, and then of course, the increased anxiety that comes with just being in jail.”
Looking at the
big pictureBut inmates’ lives don’t exist in a vacuum, and Carver County also makes an effort to provide transitional support to inmates, said Scott.
“We work with school districts, we work with families, we work with the communities,” said Scott. Addressing the behaviors and circumstances that often lead to incarceration is important when looking at the “continuum of care,” he said, “whether that be substance use, poverty, issues of food security, relationship challenges.”
“We really try to provide a holistic, comprehensive approach – a tall order to do and we surely do not do it alone. That’s where partnerships become critical,” said Scott. This approach ensures that “all of our residents, including our inmates, have the best opportunity to thrive.”