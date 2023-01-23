The 14th annual Soggy Bottom snow golf tournament, whose proceeds support local residents or families dealing with medical crises, is set for Saturday, Jan. 28.
The three-hour event hosted by the Carver Minnesota Lions Club runs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Riverside Park in Carver.
This year, two local women, Jamie Riedl and Kelli Zupke, have been named as recipients of the proceeds from the festivities, which include the unique snow golf, other games, bonfires, food and beverages.
According to information on the Carver Lions Club website, Riedl is battling stage 3 breast cancer, while Zupke suffered a traumatic brain injury from a fall from a horse.
More information about the event can be found at the Carver Minnesota Lions Club site on Facebook.
Registration/donation is available on Eventbrite: Soggy Bottom. Participants may register on site the day of the event. The cost is $25, which includes a stocking hat.