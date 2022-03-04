A Carver man was sentenced to probation in district court Thursday for his role during a September 2021 altercation at an Eastern Carver County School Board public forum.
Thomas Wayne Kahlbaugh, 47, pleaded guilty March 3 to disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. He was sentenced the same day by Carver County District Judge Eric Braaten to the one year of probation and a stay of imposition.
Braaten also ordered Kahlbaugh to undergo anger management, have no contact with the victim and obey all trespassing orders.
A charge of misdemeanor fifth-degree assault was dismissed.
According to the criminal complaint:
The altercation happened during a mask mandate-related School Board meeting after alleged victim Jonas Sjoberg made a statement to the board and then sat down. (Sjoberg is not named in court documents but was identified on video before he spoke to the board.)
Kahlbaugh rolled his chair directly in front of Sjoberg and, according to a third-party witness, Kahlbaugh appeared “visibly upset and made aggressive comments regarding (Sjoberg’s) statement."
“Words were exchanged” between the two parties, but no physical threats occurred at that time.
Sjoberg later took a cell phone photograph of Kahlbaugh, stating “the purpose was to notify the school board that he believed (Kahlbaugh) intimidated and stopped people from speaking at the meeting."
Kahlbaugh’s wife approached Sjoberg and asked why he had taken a picture and told Sjoberg to delete it. Kahlbaugh rolled his chair over and allegedly grabbed the cell phone out of Sjoberg’s hand. Sjoberg tried to grab his cell phone back when Kahlbaugh grabbed Sjoberg’s shirt and rolled his chair backwards, “dragging (Sjoberg) partway across the room."
Two other people separated the men and Sjoberg did not touch Kahlbaugh, according to the complaint. Sjoberg said his shirt was ripped with a button broken off and that he may have gotten a scratch on his chest. The complaint alleged that Kahlbaugh threw Sjoberg’s cell phone on the ground.
Reporter Amy Felegy contributed to this report.