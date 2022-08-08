Carver Mayor Courtney Johnson announced she was running for reelection and filed for office on Aug. 2.
“I’m excited to share my decision to run for a second term as Mayor of the City of Carver,” Johnson said in a press release. “As Mayor I’ve seen firsthand the difference we can make in this community when we listen to our residents and take action on their behalf. In my second term as Mayor, I’ll continue to work tirelessly to ensure we build upon the momentum, success and positive change I’ve worked so hard to bring to the City of Carver.”
In her first term, a major focus for Johnson was on transparency, according to her press release.
“Over the past four years I’ve worked to increase transparency through increased and consistent communications, build relationships with Carver residents, business owners and other stakeholders, and advance Carver’s Levee Improvement Project,” she said in the release. “We’ve made great progress, but there is still work to be done.”
Johnson has lived in Carver since 2010. In addition to her role as mayor, she has been a member of the city council, planning commission and parks commission and has volunteered at Steamboat Days. She also volunteers on the board of directors for the Community Action Partnership of Scott, Carver and Dakota Counties, Carver Ridge Senior Living and the Carver Scott Humane Society.
Johnson is a graduate of St. Cloud State University, small business owner and independent communications consultant.
For more information on Johnson’s re-election campaign, please visit Courtney4Mayor.com and CarverMayorCourtney on Facebook, or email Courtney4Mayor@gmail.com.