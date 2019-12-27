Smiles for Christmas
The founder of Smiles for Christmas, who prefers to hide ambiguously behind the name "Secret Santa," stocks her house with hundreds upon hundreds of Christmas gifts each year for families in need. Then, a few days before Christmas, she collects her elves, who also prefer to remain anonymous, to wrap all the presents in a single day. This year, nearly 600 gifts were sent to 11 different families. 

 Photo by Maddie DeBilzan

For those living in this state, they're probably no stranger to the term "Minnesota Nice." But a recent study narrows that down a bit more, determining Carver County has some of the most giving people in the metro area.

Carver County residents donated the most percentage of their income and proportionally made the most charitable donations this year, finance technology company SmartAsset said.

Carver County's "most generous places index" hovered at 72.0, compared to the lowest-ranked county on the list, Olmsted County, at 52.8.

Runners-up included Washington, Scott and Dakota counties. 

To compile data to find the most generous places, SmartAsset used tax return data to calculate the net income of Minnesota counties and compared it with a county’s donations.

The definitive ranking:

1. Carver

2. Washington

3. Scott

4. Dakota

5. Hennepin

6. Wright

7. Chisago

8. Sherburne

9. Anoka

10. Olmsted

