For those living in this state, they're probably no stranger to the term "Minnesota Nice." But a recent study narrows that down a bit more, determining Carver County has some of the most giving people in the metro area.
Carver County residents donated the most percentage of their income and proportionally made the most charitable donations this year, finance technology company SmartAsset said.
Carver County's "most generous places index" hovered at 72.0, compared to the lowest-ranked county on the list, Olmsted County, at 52.8.
Runners-up included Washington, Scott and Dakota counties.
To compile data to find the most generous places, SmartAsset used tax return data to calculate the net income of Minnesota counties and compared it with a county’s donations.
The definitive ranking:
1. Carver
2. Washington
3. Scott
4. Dakota
5. Hennepin
6. Wright
7. Chisago
8. Sherburne
9. Anoka
10. Olmsted