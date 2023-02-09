The Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation announced the recipients of its 2023 Agricultural Literacy Grants, designed to support agriculture and food systems K-12 education across the state.
Seventeen projects received grants of up to $500 to help educators provide co-curricular agricultural opportunities.
River Wild Learning Center in Carver was awarded one of these grants for a project submitted by Owner and Director Jessica Krueger titled Tops & Bottoms.
MAITC is a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and the MAITC Foundation.