Carver County and Scott County have partnered to host the “Scott-Carver Recycling Ambassador Program,” also known as S.C.R.A.P.
The program is designed to educate participants on waste reduction, recycling, composting and other environmentally relevant themes, according to a press release from the county. Industry professionals will give presentations and tours at various facilities in both counties.
Classes will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays from Sept. 7 to Oct. 12.
“The objective of these workshops is to create opportunities for residents to learn about specifics when it comes to recycling, composting, and reducing waste so they’ll be able to refine and apply their knowledge at home, work, and in the community while empowering them to educate others in the process,” the press release states.
This program is based on other recycling ambassador programs across the metro and country.
After completing the course, volunteers are encouraged to commit eight hours of service to the community, such as assisting County staff with recycling/organics collection programs, education of residents at events, schools, youth groups, business fairs and more.
Interested residents can visit their county webpage and search for “Community Recycling Ambassador” or contact their County Environmental Department for more information:
Carver County Residents Contact:
Dustin Heidinger, (952) 361-1836, dheidinger@co.carver.mn.us
Scott County Residents Contact:
Nick Reishus, (952) 496-8707, NReishus@co.scott.mn.us