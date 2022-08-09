The Carver City Council has approved an “alternative claim response” that will reimburse impacted property owners up to $2,000 related to two pressure surge events earlier this year.
The city’s water system has several pressure zones, based on topography and fire protection needs. A valve failure located near the water treatment plant was the leading cause of the high pressure events in May and June, according to city officials.
The events caused a pressure reducing valve to break open in a number of homes. Some homes received modest to significant water damage to basements, utility rooms or finished areas.
The city’s insurance provider, using an independent liability assessment, deemed the city not liable for any damages and denied all 32 claims submitted related to the pressure surge events.
As a result, the city council, at its Aug. 1 meeting, approved an the measure that will reimburse costs up to $2,000, directly attributable to the pressure surge events.
For costs exceeding $2,000, impacted property owners would be required to submit a claim through their own homeowner’s insurance, with the City reimbursing the associated deductible connected with the claim.
City officials indicated some property owners had damage claims of up to $15,000.
Claimants have a deadline of Sept. 1 to submit their claims. Questions regarding the claims should be directed to Lynn Tschudi, finance director, at: (952) 448-8744 or ltschudi@cityofcarver.com.