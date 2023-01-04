Two Carver women will receive the proceeds from the Carver County Lions Club’s 14th annual Soggy Bottom Golf Fundraiser, which will be held at Riverside Park in Carver.
The event, which raises funds for local families who are battling medical crises, is set for Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jamie Riedl and Kelli Zupke were chosen as recipients of the proceeds from the festivities, which include snow golf, games, food and beverages. The cost is $25 per person. Registration is available on the day of the event.
According to information on the Lions Club Facebook page:
–Riedl is battling stage 3 breast cancer. She is married to Che and is mother to two boys, ages 18 and 20. She was originally told she had stage 1, but it later was determined it was stage 3 and required chemotherapy and radiation therapy.
Due to side effects of chemotherapy, she had to leave her second job and go on disability through her employer. Finances have been limited due to the medical leave and she has not been able to work her second job.
–Zupke is wife to Tim and mother two sons, 20 and 23. She and Tim were both teachers in the Eden Prairie district.
Zupke was riding a horse in October of 2020 when the horse got spooked and threw her to the ground, causing a traumatic brain injury. She had been at an assisted living facility, but insurance is no longer covering costs for her to continue in-patient care. She uses a cane and wheelchair for mobility while continuing her recovery.
More information can be found at the Carver Minnesota Lions Club site on Facebook.