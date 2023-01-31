While the temperatures were frigid Saturday for the 14th annual Soggy Bottom snow golf tournament in Carver, it was the warmth of the community’s camaraderie that was most evident.
The unique event involves “golfers” using everything from hockey sticks to tennis racquets to play a round on a makeshift, snow-carved course at Riverside Park.
Proceeds from the festival — which also included raffles, bon fires, games and food and beverages — benefit local residents/families battling medical crisis. The three-hour event is hosted by the Carver Minnesota Lions Club.
“This is overwhelming, in a very good way,” said Jamie Riedl, who attended the fundraiser and is one of two Carver women to receive the proceeds. “People are coming together to help out other people. It means so much. I can concentrate on getting better; I’m not worrying about my bills so much.”
According to information on the Carver Lions Club web site, Riedl is being treated for stage 3 breast cancer. Kelli Zupke, the other recipient of the proceeds, suffered a traumatic brain injury in a fall from a horse.
Zupke, who also attended the event, said, as she looked around at the crowd, “This is fantastic. You wouldn’t think about a community getting so involved, but it is. I really appreciate it.”
David Lavin, Travis Oye and Tim Rogers, all of Carver, played the golf course as part of the same group.
“I’ve been doing this with my neighbors, starting about eight years ago,” Lavin said. “This is an awesome fundraiser for people who really need the money. Plus, it’s going to be a while before we’re really golfing again, so we golf in the snow.”