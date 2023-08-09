This November will mark 25 years since Houlihan’s opened in Chanhassen. In celebration, the restaurant is undergoing its first significant remodel.
Houlihan’s is owned by Northcott Hospitality. At the time it acquired the Chanhassen property, the company also owned the nearby AmericInn and the property on which Total Wine is now located, according to Northcott President Julie Roettger.
Northcott previously owned the AmericInn hotel chain and was headquartered in what is now the Bongards Corporate Office. But after Northcott sold the hotel business in 2017, it downsized its headquarters and is now located in a smaller office in Market Square.
Roettger joined Northcott Hospitality about 12 years ago. She began as the company’s vice president and oversaw its Perkins division, but it wasn’t long until she would take on the Houlihan’s locations, as well.
There were previously four Houlihan’s in the Twin Cities area, but today it’s down to two — the Chanhassen and Eagan locations.
One of the bygone Houlihan’s restaurants was located in Maple Grove. When that was being built, there were only about 15 restaurants in the entire city, according to Roettger. But by the time it closed, that number had grown to nearly 100.
Roettger said when Houlihan’s came to Chanhassen, the city “didn’t have very many restaurants and was a growing community.”
Despite its growth over the past 25 years, Houlihan’s has found ongoing success in the growing suburb.
“We have a very loyal guest base,” Roettger said of the Chanhassen patrons. “There are regular guests that come to see us sometimes every week, and it’s rated very highly in the community.”
This success is demonstrated by Houlihan’s repeated victory in Southwest News Media’s annual readers’ choice “Best of the Best” contest. This year, Houlihan’s took home the win for best appetizers; last year the restaurant won best bar, best burger, best happy hour, best appetizers, and best restaurant.
Safe to say, Houlihan’s is near and dear to many residents’ hearts and stomachs.
As for the upcoming remodel, it will begin with overnight work later this month to minimize any renovation-related closures, but beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, the restaurant will close for the more extensive work. It will reopen that Friday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m.
Roettger emphasized that the restaurant will maintain its character and charm during the remodel. “It’ll still look similar,” she said. “We’re not touching any of the woodwork, but different colors, different light fixtures, carpet, booths, pictures.”
Houlihan’s has had some sprucing up in the past, but this will be the first in-depth remodel since it opened.
Roettger wanted to thank the Chanhassen community for its patronage and encouraged residents to come and see the remodel once it’s finished. “Please come and see the new restaurant with our great management team,” she said.