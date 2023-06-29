Ruth Lunde, a member of Chanhassen Rotary and chair of the Chanhassen Commission on Aging, has received Rotary’s 2023 Distinguished Service Award. In addition to being recognized for her commitment to service, Lunde will serve as the grand marshal of this year’s Fourth of July parade.
Although Lunde joined Rotary only three years ago, she has left what will surely be a lasting impression on her fellow Rotarians.
Lunde grew up in Moscow, Minnesota, later receiving her bachelor’s degree in mathematics and religion from Gustavus Adolphus College and subsequently her master’s in business administration from the University of St. Thomas.
After graduating, Lunde held a number of leadership positions throughout the information technology sector, and in 2001 she made the move to Chanhassen. “I like Chanhassen a lot,” she said. “I feel very honored to have the chance to be part of such a great community.”
Now in retirement, Lunde spends much of her time helping others and being with her family of four adult children and eight grandchildren.
“I’m newer to Rotary than many of the people, but Rotary has had a very positive influence. I really like all the ways that people give back to the community, as well as across the world,” she said.
Lunde’s community involvement predates her initiation into the Chanhassen Rotary, and it was actually through her role on the Commission on Aging that she was first invited to join the service-oriented club.
Having served on the Commission on Aging for about four-and-a-half years, Lunde this year was elected to sit as its chair.
“One of the issues that I have been involved in for a long time and feel very passionate about is housing,” she said. “To me it’s important that we not only have market rate housing, but also affordable housing.”
Lunde said that she knows a number of seniors who have spent decades living in Chanhassen, but have had difficulties finding affordable housing as they age out of their prior living situations. In particular, Lunde helped advocate for the inclusion of affordable units at the recently opened Lake Place senior housing complex in Chan.
But, fostering a community that affords individuals the ability to comfortably age in place involves a multitude of considerations. Lunde notes that transportation, food security and opportunities to socialize are all important aspects for an accessible and inclusive community.
“We did some things during COVID to try to reach out to seniors because too much isolation can be really detrimental,” she said.
Lunde said that her parents and grandparents greatly influenced her commitment to “service above self.”
“They never had much materially or financially, but they were so active in reaching out and helping others,” she said.
Her religion and church, Immanuel Lutheran in Eden Prairie, are other drivers for Lunde. “That to me is another strong force – to live out my faith,” she said. For her, it’s not just a matter of attending church, but embodying the guiding principles of her religion.
In addition to service opportunities, Lunde said that her time in the Rotary Club has been a great chance to learn.
“We have quite a wide range of speakers and topics,” she said, adding that she enjoys connecting with people who are involved with different causes and hearing their stories.
“I feel blessed in terms of the chance to be around a group of people that I think are very geared toward serving – serving in the community and serving around the world,” Lunde said. “And I very much want to do what I can to make things better whether locally or any place around the world.”
Beyond the Rotary Club, Lunde’s service includes work with Habitat for Humanity; the Humanity Alliance in Victoria; the Board of Children’s Shelter of Cebu, which helps shelter and care for children in need in the Philippines; A Better Society in Chanhassen; the Red Cross and more.
In a statement, the Chanhassen Rotary wrote, “Both locally and globally, Ruth Lunde impacts lives. We are so proud to know her.”
Lunde has found a home and community in Chanhassen, and she has dedicated her time and energy to making sure everyone has the same – a place to call home and a community that is there to support them.