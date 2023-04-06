Chanhassen High School’s Hudson Stier and Billy McNeely will compete alongside other DECA members from across the country and Canada later this month in the DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida.
DECA, formerly known as the Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a nonprofit student organization that aims to prepare students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality, and business management. In the hope of producing responsible, experienced leaders, the organization said it provides its members with practical career insights and fosters creative problem-solving with real-world applicability.
A major component of DECA membership is participation in its various competitive events. These events include role-play scenarios and case studies, as well as prepared presentations.
Last month, 45 members of the Chanhassen High School chapter of MN DECA joined more than 2,000 other high school students at the annual associate career development conference at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis.
More than half of the students representing Chanhassen High School advanced to the state finals, and eight were recognized for an above-average demonstration of their skills. Jurisa Gilman, Hudson Stier, Ryan Drahozal, Carson Pollman, Billy McNeely, Brock Hegarty, Kaylee Arsenault and Mackenzie Brady were all recognized for their performance at the conference.
Of those eight, Stier and McNeely earned themselves a spot at the international conference later this month.
“I am so honored to serve such talented, driven, and respectful students through our DECA chapter. I am excited that Hudson Stier and Billy McNeely will represent Chanhassen at ICDC,” DECA advisor Dr. Tara Campbell said in a press release. “I am excited for them to experience the highest level of competition and to grow as young leaders through this invaluable experience.”