Sharmeen Al-Jaff joined Chanhassen’s planning department as an intern in 1989, and in March, she retired from her role as the city’s Senior Planner.
A proclamation from Mayor Elise Ryan’s office designated March 30, 2023, as “Sharmeen Al-Jaff Day.” The proclamation explains that Al-Jaff’s work was not only appreciated by residents, as demonstrated by the numerous positive letters in her personnel file, but by coworkers alike.
“Perhaps the void she will leave most profoundly is the unending support, advice, and encouragement she has offered her colleagues over the years,” the proclamation reads.
Al-Jaff grew up in Iraq and, after graduating high school, moved to Japan where she studied Japanese while working for an architectural office. She fell in love with the field of architecture, but felt the need to return to an English-speaking country in order to pursue a degree.
She came to Minnesota with the intention of studying architecture at Mankato State University. “I attended a class. It was an elective, “Intro to the City,” she said. “And all of a sudden a lightbulb went on — Who wants to design one building when you have an entire city as your canvas?”
Al-Jaff instead pursued a degree in urban planning, and as graduation approached, she began interning with the city of Chanhassen. “It was intended to be three months only. And then the three months turned into six months, and then after that, I was offered a job with Chanhassen. I started in 1989, and I never left,” she said.
In her years working for the city, Al-Jaff said she’s seen the most change in Chanhassen’s downtown. She said that back then there were limited grocery and transportation options, and of course, the population was considerably smaller than today.
“But most significant,” said Al-Jaff, “is the fact that there weren’t as many services available in the city for anyone to truly age in place.”
Early in her career, the city’s community development director requested Al-Jaff lead a study to identify the needs of seniors in the community. They received over 700 responses, which at the time, was a substantial amount in proportion to the population. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Chanhassen in 1990 was under 12,000. “The needs were very obvious,” Al-Jaff recalled. The study resulted in the formation of Chanhassen’s Senior Commission, which has since been renamed the Commission on Aging.
When the commission was first formed, Al-Jaff didn’t have a complete understanding of the needs of seniors, but she listened and learned from the other members. “They were a wealth of knowledge,” she said. “Any thought, any idea that came to their mind, they would contact me.”
Some things younger generations might take for granted, such as access to adequate nutrition, socialization opportunities and transportation options, were missing for Chanhassen’s aging population.
Al-Jaff was in a unique position to help the city address these needs. “I was really fortunate to be able to work in both fields,” she said. For example, commissioners would walk around the city and time how long it took them to cross the streets. If it took them longer than the time allotted by the lighted pedestrian crossing sign, they would let Al-Jaff know and she would talk to the engineering department to lengthen the pedestrian crossing time.
When Al-Jaff began contemplating her own retirement, she considered places all over the country. “I wanted to make sure that wherever I went, there were services that would allow me to age in place,” she said. “And, in all honesty, nothing compared to Chanhassen.”
“The city council and the mayor, as well as the administration have been so supportive and responsive once a need is identified,” said Al-Jaff. “We have always worked together to figure out a solution.
The Carver County Human Services Department and local businesses, namely Ridgeview and Southwest Transit, have been instrumental in bolstering the efforts of the Commission on Aging.
Now that she’s retired, Al-Jaff said she’s been enjoying the relaxing pace of retired life. “The nice thing is I’m no longer in a hurry. There are no deadlines,” she said. “It’s a privilege and a luxury — spending time with friends, being able to enjoy a cup of coffee. I had a cup of coffee with a friend, and it lasted three hours. I don’t remember the last time I did that.”
Al-Jaff has also taken advantage of the available programming and took her first art class at the Senior Center. “I always find it funny, when I think back 30 years ago, not in a million years would I have imagined that a day would come when I would be the recipient of the services,” she said.
Al-Jaff’s wish would be to bring more awareness to the services and programs available to seniors. There are educational programs, technology help classes, and a variety of activities for Chanhassen’s aging population. Additionally, Al-Jaff highlighted the city’s participation in the Act on Alzheimer’s collaborative, which helps to broaden the community’s understanding of the disease and its associated behaviors.
As said in Ryan’s proclamation, Al-Jaff has made substantial contributions to protect the health, safety and quality of life of Chanhassen’s residents. She has helped foster a “Community for Life,” and her career serves as a reminder that, in life, one will truly reap what they’ve sown.