On last week’s warm, sunny Tuesday, upwards of 150 Chanhassen seniors, city staff, Lions Club members and volunteers gathered under the shade of the Al Klingelhutz Memorial Pavilion near Lake Ann for the city’s annual senior picnic.
Hot dogs, hamburgers and all the traditional picnic fixings were prepared and served by the Lions Club to Chanhassen residents 55 years and older.
According to Senior Center Coordinator Mary Blazanin, this year’s turnout was one of the largest, if not the largest they’ve seen.
Two picnic attendees, Dick and Frieda Olin, have lived in Chanhassen since 1972 and said they’ve been coming to events thrown by the Senior Center for at least the past 10 years.
“Mary plans very good entertainment for us,” said Frieda. She added that it’s not just entertainment, but educational and recreational events and opportunities as well.
Also in attendance was the Lions Club’s longest standing member, Curt Robinson. Robinson received the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 for his service to the community and club over the years. The Chanhassen Lions Club was chartered in 1988, and Robinson has been a member since 1989.
Lion Dave Hess said this year is the 21st year of the annual senior picnic. When the picnic first started, some Lions Club members were also members of the senior center and they helped to facilitate the connection of the two groups.
The partnership developed into the long-standing tradition. Hess said the Senior Center handles promoting and preparing for the event, and the Lions Club brings the food and the cooks.
“We want to serve the City of Chanhassen in any way we can,” said Hess. “It’s a great joint effort.”