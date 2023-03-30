A large storm loomed last Thursday night. Not a typical storm of snow, rain, lighting or thunder, but a geomagnetic storm in outer space. For those keen on space weather conditions, the sight of the aurora from Chanhassen would indicate the presence of a rather large space storm.
The aurora borealis is more commonly referred to as the Northern Lights, and those out and about may have caught a glimpse of the phenomenon — a rarity for Chanhassen. Meteorologist Brent Hewett of the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen happened to snap a photo of the colorful night sky.
Others around the country were in awe, as well, as the aurora was visible in many places where such a sight comes only once in a blue moon.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, auroras are a product of “geomagnetic activity.” The more activity, the brighter the aurora.
In addition to heat and light, the sun produces solar winds. A particularly strong solar wind will in turn cause a solar storm. During these storms, solar winds push electrons down the Earth’s magnetic field and the interaction of these electrons with gasses in Earth’s atmosphere create the Northern Lights, according to the NOAA.
“Basically, the sun will shoot out a bunch of mass, and those charged particles will go across space and interact with our atmosphere, and that’s eventually what causes the aurora,” said Hewett.
“The collisions produce light much like how electrons flowing through gas in a neon light collide with neon and other gasses to produce different colored light bulbs,” according to the NOAA.
Auroras are most prominent near either of the Earth’s magnetic poles, and thus as one moves down the globe toward the equator, more of this geomagnetic activity is needed in order for the aurora to be visible.
Hewett said that Thursday night was one of the strongest events they’ve seen in the past decade or so. Thankfully, for those that missed the sight, there may still be a chance to see an aurora in Chanhassen.
“Since we’re on the upward slope of the solar cycle, it’ll peak in 2025. So, over the next year-and-a-half we should still see several other aurora events occur,” Hewett said.
The NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has an aurora forecast on its website for any interested stargazers.