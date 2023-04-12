Students in the preschool at Family of Christ Lutheran Church in Chanhassen gathered April 6 to listen to a reading of the children’s book “My Daddy Tells Me” by author Thuba Nguyen.
Nguyen is a graduate of Rasmussen University’s Early Childhood Education program and is currently the communications specialist for the Minnesota House of Representatives People of Color and Indigenous Caucus.
Nguyen was born in Vietnam in 1990, and before migrating to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, she and her family members were refugees in the Philippines. Drawing from her own experiences, “My Daddy Tells Me” recounts the story of a father and daughter coming to America from Vietnam. The story illustrates the emotional and cultural challenges of migration and serves to showcase an under-represented experience in children’s literature.
Nguyen was accompanied by Mary Muhs, Rasmussen’s Early Childhood Education Program Director and expert on child development and family engagement.
The preschoolers gathered around and listened intently to Nguyen’s story, interrupting only to share their own experiences with Nguyen or, as one student did, to tell Nguyen that the main character, Mai, is beautiful.
After the reading, Muhs and Nguyen offered their insight on the importance of representation in children’s literature and its incorporation into early childhood education.
“We’re really here to expose children to the world around them and make them aware of people in their community and the people they’ll interact with as they grow up,” said Muhs.
Nguyen added that reading books that illustrate a diverse set of characters and circumstances is crucial in children’s development. “We’re trying to build that awareness for children in order to build that global lens and expand their mind and expand that cognitive pattern,” she said.
Exposure to different experiences and people, said Nguyen, helps children develop the skills needed to engage with new and unfamiliar situations as they move through life. She added that children’s brains grow the most between the ages of two and five. “So, why wait until they’re 18 to talk about diversity?” she said. “Because by then, they’ve already formed their opinions, their thoughts, their belief system, their values.”
Sometimes, parents don’t have the opportunity to develop these skills for themselves, she said. “So then the easiest thing to do is just avoid it, and suppress it,” Nguyen said. “It’s like, ‘I don’t know how to have this conversation, so I’d rather not.’ It’s set in this frame of fear.”
“We have to allow children and their parents to engage in uncomfortable and hard conversations, because at the end of them, there’s growth, there’s healing, there’s understanding.”
Early education sites allow a closer connection between parents and educators, so Ngyuen suggests parents take advantage of the unique situation and utilize those open lines of communication with educators. “Once you get into elementary, middle school, high school, college, you’re not going to have the same ability to connect with the educators and leadership in that space,” she said.
Muhs said that this kind of exposure is particularly important in more homogenous suburban and rural communities. “We used to think we wanted to reflect the community of the classroom we’re in,” she said. But many children grow up lacking early childhood exposure to people who look different than them, she said, and then they leave to more diverse cities without that flexible thinking.
More than just exposure, these stories serve to cultivate feelings of belonging for children who see themselves in the characters. “We want to give them that inclusion, that opportunity to feel like they belong in their society from the moment they’re born,” Muhs said.
Early childhood education The COVID-19 pandemic gave rise to a host of problems and illuminated the cracks in the foundations of many major institutions, including education. As parents became full-time teachers and caretakers overnight, the need for accessible, high-quality education became all the more evident.
Yet, Nguyen has observed that the nation’s preoccupation with “the children” doesn’t always extend the same consideration to their educators. “If we see that our future is our children, then it’s point blank — we need to invest,” she said.
The challenge is that people expect to see immediate returns on their investment, which, Muhs said, is incompatible with the nature of the work.
Citing a recent study on the impact of the Head Start program, Muhs said the greatest impact of early education that encourage diversity, acceptance and belonging will be most evident in the kids and grandchildren of today’s students.
In this regard, Muhs said, “early childhood educators have a pretty phenomenal job.”
She added: “And anyone that works with young children, anyone who influences young children in any capacity has a really important job, because it’s not just these kids that you’re influencing — it’s their children, and that generational thinking is really important.”
Through this lens, stories like “My Daddy Tells Me” become even more important and impactful, she said.
In a continued effort to promote diverse voices, Family of Christ Lutheran Church is hosting a book fair to promote stories by authors of color. The event is set to take place Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the church on Coulter Boulevard in Chanhassen.