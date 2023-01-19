After interviewing four candidates at Wednesday's special meeting, the Chanhassen City Council appointed Josh Kimber to fill its vacant seat, according to a press release from the city.
Kimber, who has lived in Chanhassen for 13 years, runs a digital marketing agency and is a member of the Park Referendum Task Force.
He enjoys going to community parks and events with his wife and four kids, according to the release, which was issued Thursday, and said he wants to see the city grow and evolve to "make sure that Chanhassen continues to be a community for life."
Kimber said he believes his experience and concerns as a resident, combined with the knowledge he's gleaned while being on the task force, give him a unique perspective that he wants to bring to the City Council.
"Josh will bring a passion for the community, an interest in data-driven decision making, and familiarity with past and present projects to his role on the City Council," Mayor Elise Ryan said in the release.
The seat became vacant when Councilor Lucy Rehm won a seat in the Legislature.
Kimber is set to serve the remainder of the term until Dec. 31, 2024. He will be sworn in at the City Council meeting slated for Monday, Jan. 23.