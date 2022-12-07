If Chanhassen had had a 0.5 percent local option sales tax in place in 2019, the city would have received about $1.7 million, according to a recent University of Minnesota Extension report to the City Council.
That report was discussed during a council work session on Nov. 28.
“We’re a long, long way from an additional tax like that,” Councilor Jerry McDonald said in an interview after the meeting. “It could be a possible two-year process before you’d even start drawing on it.
“Were not even close to having that be an agenda item,” he added about the tax idea. “We need to learn, “How does this process work?’”
The Extension report used 2019, pre-pandemic data, which indicated total taxable sales in Chanhassen were $372 million. Of that amount, about 91 percent would have been subject to a local option sales tax, amounting to about $1.7 million.
The report also estimated that in 2023, if such a tax was in place, it would generate an additional $1.79 to $2.25 million in tax proceeds to the city. The report indicates that about 45 percent of those total taxable sales is derived from non-resident spending.
The additional sales tax would need to pass a number of steps, including, in part, approval from the Legislature and city residents via a vote.
“It’s got a lot of rules attached to it,” McDonald added. “The money cannot go to the general fund, but has to be earmarked for a particular project. There are projects we are looking at.
“The report was good because it helps us kind of look at what kind of burden this would place on the community,” he said. “We know it would have to be project-driven and we’re talking about big projects. It’s another option cities have to raise revenue for projects in the city.”
Had the local additional tax been in place in 2019, each city resident would have paid an estimated $35.55 in additional sales tax, according to the report.
Also in the work session, the council discussed the 2023 city budget and levy. In September, the council approved a preliminary levy increase of 7.2 percent. It has since discussed four options, ranging from a 5.2 percent increase with no maintenance for trails, to 7.2 percent with a total of $250,000 for trail maintenance and park renovation.
City staff has recommended a 6.3 percent increase, calling for $138,000 for trail maintenance, according to city reports.
The council’s Truth in Taxation meeting, where it will adopt a final 2023 levy and budget, is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 12.