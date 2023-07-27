Laura and Matt Schuh know there is no place like home.
That’s why the Chanhassen couple recently launched their new home watch business, Northern Nest Services.
As opposed to hiring a house-sitter, asking a neighbor or friend, or relying on home camera and security systems, home watch services provide homeowners with professional home care and monitoring.
The National Home Watch Association, of which Northern Nest is an accredited member, defines these services as “a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues,” according to its website. If and when a concern is identified, the home watch professional will notify the homeowner and begin taking next steps to resolve the issue.
Not only do home watchers assure that things are in running order, but they create a presence in an otherwise unattended residence, serving to deter trespassers or intruders and add a level of security.
In essence, “Home Watch is the line of communication to the homeowner that provides peace of mind during their absence,” according to the NHWA website.
Northern Nest Services co-owners Laura and Matt met playing sand volleyball in 2009, and by 2012 the two were married.
The Schuhs have lived in Chanhassen for approximately 10 years and currently live near Chanhassen High School with their two children, large garden, and a small flock of backyard chickens.
Laura is from a small town in Wisconsin and received a marketing degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. From a start-up to a Fortune 100 company, Laura has experience working for companies of all sizes. For over a decade, she helped run a small distribution business, and most recently, she worked in technical sales for a manufacturer in Chaska.
Laura’s husband, Matt, grew up in Maple Grove and earned a mechanical engineering degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato, and has been working as an engineer for the last 15 years.
In 2008, Matt purchased his first home – a foreclosure.
He took it upon himself to repair the plumbing and electrical, and he tackled much of the carpentry and other necessary improvements on his own. A couple years later, the couple also helped Matt’s father build a house from the ground up.
It’s safe to say, the Schuhs know a thing or two about houses.
Weather damage, electrical issues, break-ins, leaks or frozen pipes, mold, pests, and more all threaten unoccupied homes, according to a Northern Nest Services press release. Enlisting a home watch service helps stave off these threats, and in the event that something does go awry, someone is there to promptly address the issue.
“We strive to be our client’s eyes and ears while they’re away,” Laura said in the release. “If we see something that needs attention we take care of it so they don’t have to spend any of their time away from home worrying.”
The catalyst for Northern Nest Services was the couple’s own anxieties about leaving their Chanhassen abode unattended while on vacation or visiting family out of state.
Laura’s parents live in Arkansas, and on their visits to Minnesota they’ve also experienced the occasional irrigation line failure or broken pipe.
But, it’s the little things, too. Unattended mail and deliveries, plants inside and outside the house that need watering – these are just a couple things that weighed on the Schuhs’ minds while away.
Without family nearby and not wanting to burden their already busy neighbors, the couple felt like they were at a loss with what to do.
The stress and worry surrounding their house-related ruminations was distracting and took away from the enjoyment of vacation and family visits.
Surely, the couple thought, others must be experiencing the same thing.
“It seems like everybody knows a snowbird who’s had an issue,” Laura said. “You can talk to anybody in Minnesota, and everyone’s like, ‘Well, I know my uncle came home and…’ Everybody’s got one of those stories.”
“It’s such an essential service that a lot of people don’t have,” Laura continued. “A company like this just doesn’t really exist up here.”
And with that, the couple hit the ground running and began working on their own home watch business. Laura said it only took them around six months to bring everything together, and this summer they officially launched Northern Nest Services.
“I quit my job, so I could pursue this full-time and get ready for the fall,” Laura said.
In addition to traditional home watch services such as testing fire and CO2 alarms, checking window and door locks, and ensuring the fridge is in fact running, Northern Nest also offers concierge services.
These additional services can include pet or plant care, grocery shopping in preparation for a homeowner’s return, and other odds and ends that may require additional attention.
That being said, each home watch booking is customizable and tailored to each homeowner’s needs and wants.
Traditional house sitters are often uninsured for this kind of work and generally stay at the residence while the homeowner is away, Laura said. Not everyone is keen on this sort of arrangement, so Northern Nest Services assures clients that insured professionals are watching over their homes.
Furthermore, each home check with Northern Nest is documented with timestamped, GPS-certified reports and photos.
The couple prides themselves on being professional, communicative and, above all else, “We’re ready to serve the folks of the community,” Laura said.