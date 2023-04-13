On March 12, the Carver County Sheriff’s Department issued nine citations to businesses across the county for the sale of tobacco to a minor. Chanhassen, Victoria, and Norwood Young America each had two businesses receive citations, and Waconia had three.
The sheriff’s department is required to complete these yearly compliance checks, according to Chief Deputy Patrick Barry. The checks are executed using an underage decoy customer who attempts to purchase a tobacco product or other age-restricted product from the retailer.
Tom Madden, owner of e-cig POD in Chanhassen’s West Village Center, is quite familiar with the process and, late last year, he had the displeasure of a failed employee compliance check.
Madden appeared before the City Council earlier this year to explain the safeguards he has put in place to ensure that his employees don’t sell any products to underage customers.
Having a teenage daughter of his own, the failed compliance check drove him to reassess his store’s ID-checking procedures, he said. Now, a few months later, Madden said he’s found success with the newly implemented procedures.
His penchant for safety can be found in the the origins of his e-cigarette business, as he explained in an interview with The Villager.
Madden’s long career in finance landed him hedge-fund trading in London. It was there where he would meet his ex-wife. She smoked cigarettes at the time, and Madden was trying to help her quit. He recalls driving to Anoka with her to buy her first e-cigarette.
She was a fan of the electronic alternative, but remarked that the shop was unwelcoming and intimidating. “So we spent the next couple of weeks driving around and said, ‘It doesn’t have to be like this. Why don’t we start a business and make it really inviting?’” Madden said.
The couple hoped to cultivate an environment that was comfortable and approachable for women in particular. “We just felt that women didn’t really have a clean, safe place to go buy these products,” he said.
The clean, organized displays, bright lights, jazz music and walls adorned with photos of Prince and the Landscape Arboretum make the e-cig POD store in Chanhassen feel more like an Apple Store than a typical e-cigarette retailer.
When first opening the Minnetonka location, Madden said he wrote a 30-page business plan. “Not once in there did I say I want to make money,” he said. “It’s always been about helping people quit smoking and helping them live healthier, better lives.”
Part of that, he said, is making sure that customers are of legal age when purchasing their merchandise. “We aggressively card, and we’ve always aggressively carded,” he said, adding that they have $1,500 ID machines at both stores to ensure ID legitimacy and age verification.
For the most part, Madden told The Villager, his stores do a good job of carding customers, but after the failed compliance check last year, they needed to step up their game.
Since then, e-cig POD staff are required to implement the F.L.A.G. ID-checking process. The process includes the checker feeling and looking at the card to ensure it hasn’t been tampered with and has all the right information, seals, etc.
If there’s any doubt, employees are then prompted to ask the customer a question and cross reference their answer with the information on the ID. Finally, the employee is expected to give the ID back to the customer.
Madden said they spent weeks going over this policy and training his staff on these procedures. He said that his stores now have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to improperly checking IDs.
In his appearance before the City Council, at its Jan. 23 meeting, he apologized and explained the new ID-checking protocols that are now in effect in both e-cig POD locations.
“The last page of my protocols, I have my employees sign it and date it, and then know that if they break this, they’re fired on the spot,” Madden assured the council.
He said that his dedication to the core mission of his business plan and prioritization of health and safety over profit has allowed him to foster great relationships with local law enforcement departments, community leaders, employees and customers.