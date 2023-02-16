Rotary logo

The Chanhassen Evening Rotary will host its first puzzle tournament fundraiser at the Chanhassen American Legion on Sunday. March 5.Teams of two will compete to assemble the same 500-piece puzzles over the course of 2.5 hours. The first and second teams to complete the puzzles will receive a prize.The deadline to sign up is March 3, and the sign-up fee is $40 per team. All proceeds will go to local nonprofits in Carver County. “It’s going to be a fun, family friendly tournament with friendly competition, prizes and fundraising,” Rotary PR Chair Amy Severson said in a news release.In addition to the competition, the event will feature a puzzle swap. Attendees are encouraged to bring any puzzles they no longer want and trade them for other attendees’ used puzzles.Any remaining puzzles will be donated.Team check-in will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the competition will begin at 1 p.m. Teams can sign up at Chanpuzzletournament.eventbrite.com

