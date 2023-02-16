The Chanhassen Evening Rotary will host its first puzzle tournament fundraiser at the Chanhassen American Legion on Sunday. March 5.Teams of two will compete to assemble the same 500-piece puzzles over the course of 2.5 hours. The first and second teams to complete the puzzles will receive a prize.The deadline to sign up is March 3, and the sign-up fee is $40 per team. All proceeds will go to local nonprofits in Carver County. “It’s going to be a fun, family friendly tournament with friendly competition, prizes and fundraising,” Rotary PR Chair Amy Severson said in a news release.In addition to the competition, the event will feature a puzzle swap. Attendees are encouraged to bring any puzzles they no longer want and trade them for other attendees’ used puzzles.Any remaining puzzles will be donated.Team check-in will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the competition will begin at 1 p.m. Teams can sign up at Chanpuzzletournament.eventbrite.com
Chanhassen Evening Rotary to host first puzzle tournament fundraiser
- Staff report
-
-
Trending Now in Chanhassen
Articles
- From HGTV to TikTok, Daniel Wellens' career is taking off
- Projected growth compounds highway safety, efficiency concerns
- Boys hockey playoff preview: Chanhassen, Holy Family near the top
- Chaska/Chanhassen gearing up for section 2AA gymnastics competition
- Carver County Sheriff's Office report
- Boys hockey playoff preview: Chanhassen, Holy Family near the top
- Letter: Pornography should not be in District 112 schools
- St. Paul woman charged with murder in shooting of Twin Cities teen in Chanhassen
- Chanhassen Evening Rotary to host first puzzle tournament fundraiser
- Applications for summer engineering internships now open