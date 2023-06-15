The motto for the Chanhassen High School Class of 2023 reflects the words of American anthropologist Margaret Mead: “Never doubt that a small group of committed people can change the world. It is the only thing that ever has.”
For this class, that motto could not ring more true.
Chanhassen seniors, families, friends and staff convened in the auditorium of Grace Church in Eden Prairie on Friday, June 9, for a night filled with reflection. What was clear from the speeches and the memories shared was that the Class of 2023 shows up for themselves and others with unmatched compassion and perseverance.
Bella Kraus, the first student speaker of the night, discussed the life lessons she’s learned throughout high school. She recalled stumbling across a box of cards from her elementary school classmates expressing their condolences for her brother’s passing.
“These people have created something that has not only helped me cheer up on some of my darkest days, but that I will continue to carry with me on my next adventure,” Kraus said.
“Life lesson number one – sometimes the most simple acts of kindness have the greatest impact,” she said.
Similarly, it was the simple acts of kindness he saw in the halls of Chanhassen High School that stuck with staff speaker Scott Daak.
“Those of you here today, I wish you the opportunity to shadow me for one day to see what I see, to see the good these kids do, to see how much they care about themselves and others,” Daak said. “Don’t stop doing the little things… because they will have the biggest impact on those around you without a doubt.”
The second student speaker of the night, Kyle Yumul, focused his speech on a choice he had to make four years ago when his father passed away. “I had two options, either linger in my grief and remain static, or go the only direction I knew I could – forward,” he said. Success, Yumal said, “is measured by our failures and hardships and our ability to move forward from them.”
Finally, before calling the graduates on stage to receive their diplomas, Principal Doug Bullinger assured the audience that “the kids are alright.”
“Our students are much more aware of what is happening globally, much more in tune with their own health and their mental health, much more aware of what they don’t know, much more resourceful at figuring things out,” he said. “They embrace differences much better than we did as teens. They are kinder, and they volunteer more.”
Now, the small group of committed people that is Chanhassen High School’s Class of 2023 is on its way to changing the world.