The Carver County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday responded to a threat made by a female student at Chanhassen High School.
Other students and a school staff member overheard the student making a threat against Chanhassen High School and a school in Lakeville, according to a release from the sheriff's office. In addition to contacting the sheriff’s office, school staff immediately isolated the student and searched her belongings.
The sheriff's office did not characterize the nature of the threat.
Deputies determined that the student was unable to carry out the threat and that no students, staff or citizens were in danger, the release said. The 16-year-old student was detained at the Carver County Juvenile Detention Center and will remain there pending a review of the incident by the Carver County Attorney’s Office.
The incident remained under investigation.