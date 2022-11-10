Get a little taste of Greecian fun in the sun with Chanhassen High School’s production of “Mamma Mia!” running through Nov. 12.
The ABBA jukebox musical follows 20-year-old bride-to-be Sophie, played by senior Joci Follmuth, who invites three men who could potentially be her father to her wedding to walk her down the aisle. Her mother, Donna, played by senior Malin Denton, is forced to reconcile with her old flames, all while trying to keep her modest hotel on the fictional Greecian island of Kalokairi afloat.
“I was really excited, it’s a fun show and it’s a crowd pleaser,” said senior Kyle Yumul, who plays love interest Sam Carmichael. “I think it’s a really good show to go out on my senior year with.”
The musical first appeared on London’s West End in 1999 and opened on Broadway in 2001. The 2008 movie adaptation starring Amanda Seyfriend and Meryl Streep gave the musical renewed momentum.
“It’s kind of scary because I, personally, haven’t been a lead before, so having to step up into the role, especially one Meryl Streep has done, is a cool challenge to try and take on — especially in the short amount of time that we had,” Denton said.
WHAT TO EXPECT
According to Follmuth, there are moments from the movie that audiences will recognize, but there are also “new songs, there’s some parts where the story is just more intricate, where you go into the backstory a little further.”
“We’ve revamped the ‘Under Attack’ number in a very fun and fresh and funky way,” said junior Conor Johnson, who plays Sophie’s fiancé Sky. “It’s something that I don’t think I’ve seen anybody else really do before in a production of ‘Mamma Mia!’”
Denton teased that this production has “worked in some surprises” that audiences will enjoy.
“Something that our theater department is able to do really well is make shows that have been done 1000s of times before and really make it unique to our space,” Yumul said.
Co-head of costuming, junior Ella Lynch, was excited about doing a show that uses modern clothing and “a lot of sparkles, which we haven’t gotten to work with much in the past.”
“We have a really good relationship with the dinner theater, so we’re borrowing a lot of their costumes,” Lynch said. “Because it’s a modern show, we can use a lot more costumes that are just from Goodwill. We are making the ‘Super Trouper’ outfits though and they are sparkly and fabulous.”
Some of the leads of the cast reflected on the unique experience of taking on such large and involved roles.
“When you’re a lead, you’re spending time with your other leads, you’re spending time with the pit, you’re spending time with the crew to figure stuff out, you’re spending time with the ensemble during dances,” Follmuth said. “You just get to know everybody that much better.”
Follmuth also noted that due to the large amount of group numbers and scenes, the ensemble of the show still “does so much, they never get a break.”
“Something really unique about this show is that we have mics backstage for the ensemble,” Yumul said. “Even when they’re not directly dancing on the stage, we still need their support in songs.”
Denton noted that she feels it’s “really cool” how the directors “put in the extra work to include everyone and give everyone a really special role.”
The students also sang the praises of the group who built the set and the all-student pit directed by Paul Swanson.
“I can’t give them enough props because they have to work around our mistakes,” Yumul said of the pit.
CHASKA-CHAN SUPPORT
The show overlaps one weekend with the Chaska High School’s production of “Guys and Dolls.” While the schools are generally quite competitive with one another in sports, the theater programs break that stereotype.
“It’s not really competitive,” said Follmuth, whose sister is in the ensemble of Chaska’s fall musical. “Chan and Chaska are obviously huge rivals, but I don’t think in the theater program it’s really competitive. It’s more supportive, like, they’re going to come see our show, we’re gonna make time to see their show as a cast and crew.”
The students involved in “Guys and Dolls” sat in the audience on Nov. 4 to support the cast of “Mamma Mia!”
To listen to ABBA classics such as “Super Trouper,” “Slipping Through My Fingers,” “Dancing Queen” and “Take a Chance on Me,” and to support local theater, visit district112.booktix.com for tickets.