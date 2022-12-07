Homes all around the area are now filled with festive Balsam fir and Fraser fir trees to celebrate the season, thanks in part to the Chanhassen Lions Club‘s annual Christmas tree lot.
The beloved tree lot sold around 560 trees between their opening on Black Friday and Sunday, Dec. 4.
“I’m not sure why a Christmas tree generates so much excitement, but it’s fun to see the family show up and be excited to get a tree,” said Dave Hess, a member for “nearly 25 years” and the club’s former secretary. “I would say 90% of the people that we sell a tree to are repeat customers.”
The club sets up its trees in the Market Square parking lot near Cub Foods, where customers can swiftly pick out a tree and have it tied to their vehicle.
“Market Square and Cub Foods graciously allow us to set up on the corner there and use their parking portion of their parking lot and Cub Foods donates the electricity that we need to run that operation,” said Hess, who joined the club in the late 1990s. “People expect to see us there, we’ve been there every year for over 25 years.”
Half of the 560-tree inventory comes from Wisconsin and the other half comes from Michigan, with both supply connections through two club members who are “involved in the Christmas tree business,” according to Hess.
Club fundraiser
For the club, the annual tree lot is an “all hands on deck” event, according to Hess.
“Most of our members participate in this fundraiser in one way or another,” Hess said. “We realize that not everyone is maybe willing or able to go out in this kind of weather and tie a Christmas tree on someone’s car, but we have people in the sales trailer doing transactions and there’s a lot of planning and organizing that it takes to pull off an event like this.”
Many of the members even get their own tree from the lot, including Hess, as he noted this is the club’s “single largest fundraiser of the year.”
“We are not a gambling club, a pull tab club, so we earn our money with our backs and with our fundraisers, which is the golf tournament, our pancake breakfast, our Oktoberfest event and the Christmas tree lot,” Hess said. “The Christmas tree lot is the leader in our revenue generating activities… It’s also our biggest event from a manpower standpoint because the time needed to operate the tree lot for one to two weeks, depending on how our inventory holds out.”
According to Hess, a portion of the money raised will go back to sight-, hearing- and childhood cancer-related research foundations, particularly at the University of Minnesota.
“We also provide funds here locally for residents that need financial assistance with sight- and hearing-related issues, so that would be primarily where our funds will be focused,” Hess said. “We also provide scholarships for high school seniors for continuing education.”
In the first three days of the tree lot being open, two thirds of the inventory was sold, according to Hess. After a little over a week of being open, the lot closed Dec. 4 with 12 trees left.
“This was very close to last year’s total in terms of number of days open and number of trees sold,” Hess said in an email. “We again raised over $20K that the club will put to good use!”
In 2021, Hess noted that the Lions “broke a record for fundraising and also the least amount of time taken to sell those trees,” as they sold out in eight days and raised raised $25,000.
“The most popular sizes range anywhere from four to 16 feet, with most of them being in the six to nine foot range,” Hess said. The retail price of the trees can range from $45 to $125.”
He noted that there’s a bit of a shortage in the tree industry currently due to the recent drought and fires out West.
“There just does not seem to be as many trees on the marketplace, which, naturally, will drive up the cost,” said Hess, who also mentioned the impact of inflation and the cost of fuel and transportation. “Everything is costing us more—the sales trailer that we rent, the supplies that we need—everything is more expensive, so that is reflected in our prices. We’ve had to make adjustments accordingly.”
While the price of natural trees has gone up, Hess hopes that doesn’t necessarily steer people toward buying artificial trees.
“I have noticed that artificial tree costs have also gone up,” Hess said. “I saw one advertised for $800. That’s like 10 years worth of Christmas trees. So I would argue that maybe it isn’t necessarily a cheaper alternative.”
He also noted that the club noticed a spike in natural Christmas tree sales with the start of the pandemic.
“I think many opted for a real tree to get some tradition and kind of back to the basics, if you will,” Hess said. “So I think a lot of people stayed with a real tree now, and I suspect that real trees are as popular now as they ever were.”