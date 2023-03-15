Mayor Elise Ryan has completed three of four stops on her “State of the City” tour, and now she is heading to the Capitol to make the projects highlighted in her presentation a reality.
She has given an update on Chanhassen’s latest and greatest to the Morning Rotary, the Chaska Rotary, and Buy Chanhassen. She will present to the Evening Rotary on April 18.
The past couple weeks have been filled with hustle and bustle in a push to move three of the city’s major projects forward. The Civic Campus, Chanhassen Bluffs Recreational Facility and the Lake Ann Park Preserve project have all received their share of attention.
Last Tuesday, March 7, Ryan testified before the Senate Tax Committee in an effort to secure a sales tax exemption on construction materials for the upcoming Civic Campus Project. The exemption would lower construction costs and reduce the property tax burden in Chanhassen, according to the request flier.
The Civic Campus Project is expected to include a new city hall building, council chambers and senior center, as well as some park amenities. The preferred concept includes pickleball courts, a skate park, splash pad and more.
The current municipal building was built over 40 years ago and no longer adequately serves the needs of the community, according to the city. Instead, the new campus intends to “invigorate” Chanhassen’s downtown and provide accessible amenities for residents of all ages to enjoy and fulfilling the city’s dedication to being a “community for life.”
The city is hoping to begin construction next year.
At Monday’s city council meeting, Ryan and councilors were presented with a Lake Ann Park Preserve project update.
The city is eager to move forward with the first phase of this project, having already set aside $1.3 million in federal funding. The city is also applying for a Local Trail Connection Grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for financial assistance in constructing a boardwalk connecting residential neighborhoods to trails in the Lake Ann Park Preserve.
The current phase of the project includes these neighborhood connections and furthering the completion of a loop around Lake Ann. Construction is set to begin late this year or early next, and additional funding will need to be sourced for subsequent phases and the completion of the trail loop.
“I know that those are the kinds of properties, facilities and parks that do become cherished parts of a community. This is the sort of thing that 100 years from now will continue to be an important piece of land for the city,” Kevin Clarke from Hoisington Koegler Group told the council in regard to the future completion of the trail loop.
Finally, Ryan revisited the Capitol this week and testified once more before the Senate Tax Committee. This time, she testified in support of the city pursuing a referendum for a local option sales tax on this year’s November ballot, which, if passed, would help fund a portion of the proposed recreational facility.
“All three of these pieces really raise the bar for some of the park components within the community,” said Bryan Harjes from Hoisington Koegler Group about the collective impact of these three major undertakings.