Chanhassen resident Karen Ryan said she’s humbled and honored to be participating in an eight-month Minnesota Partners in Policymaking training program.
Ryan is about two months into the program and hopes through the class that she will gain structured and formal understanding of how to be a stronger advocate for people with disabilities.
Class participants include adults with disabilities and parents raising children with developmental disabilities. Ryan and her husband, Tim Lees, have a daughter, Violet, who has Down syndrome.
The leadership training taps into national experts and utilizes group participation. In its 35-year history, over 1,100 Minnesotans have been trained to become leaders in their communities and effective advocates for themselves, their children, and others with disabilities.
Ryan said Violet, 13, has brought a new awareness of what matters in life and the importance for people to be kinder and accepting. Violet has strong verbal and social skills, but cognitive delays make it difficult for her to learn basic math and reading skills.
“I have learned what truly matters in life as a result of Violet being in my life,” she said. “It is not the promotions, the money, the visibility, or the achievements that matter. Instead, it’s the caring for our most vulnerable.”
Ryan said she would like to learn about additional waivered services for Violet and options for her future housing and competitive employment so that she can help Violet and others in the Twin Cities Down syndrome community navigate the process.
“I applied to be part of the program because there are so many parents and people in the community who don’t know how to navigate, how to meet the needs of their children like Violet,” Ryan said. “It’s just so overwhelming for families.
“I think we’re very quick as a society to say. ‘Let’s just leave it to those people who need to figure it out to figure it out,’” she said. “If that’s how it is, we need to figure out how to change that—how to make it better.”
Ryan, who works for a national advertising company based in New York, calls the training “intense.”
“I want to learn how to officially make things better,” she said, adding that she is hoping to use her journalism and marketing background as tools to help communicate better with elected officials and others who may help with disability awareness education and services.
“The training has done a lot in teaching me to be aware of the broader scope of disabilities,” Ryan said. “They’re teaching us how to talk to elected officials and elected officials on how to make big and small changes; helping us learn the power of all that.”
Ryan was a founding board member of GiGi’s Playhouse Twin Cities, working to raise funds to open the Down syndrome Play Community Center in St. Louis Park in 2013. The center brings adults and young children with Down syndrome together for free skill building programs and social opportunities.
Ryan was selected from a pool of statewide applicants to be part of the program.