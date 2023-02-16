The Chanhassen Rotary Morning Club is seeking nominations for its annual Distinguished Service Award. This honor goes to a Chanhassen citizen-volunteer who displays Rotary principles of service above self while performing exceptional community service duties.
Nominees must be Chanhassen residents. The volunteer impact may include community state, national or international service levels, the organization said. The service must go beyond their normal occupation.
Nominations can be completed on the Chanhassen Rotary website chanhassenrotary.org. Nominations are due March 15 and can be mailed to P.O. Box 781, Chanhassen, MN 55317 or emailed directly to Heather Tran heather@abettersociety.org.
The Honoree will be recognized as the Grand Marshal of the 2023 Chanhassen Fourth of July parade and celebrated at a Chanhassen City Council meeting.