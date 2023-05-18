Chanhassen High School junior Eva Vermeij recently received significant recognition for her thought-provoking artwork, which can leave viewers questioning their consumption decisions.
Vermeij’s medium of choice is ceramics. Her subject matter of choice? Animal cruelty.
“My best projects and the ones I’m most passionate about are the animal cruelty ones,” Vermeij said. “And I think they have the deepest meaning to them. When I make those projects, I think there’s something different about them.”
Last December, Vermeij submitted a handful of her works to the Minnesota Scholastic Art Awards contest, the regional affiliate of the national Scholastic Art Awards program. Of the pieces she submitted, Vermeij won three Gold Key awards and an honorable mention.
Her Gold Key-winning pieces advanced to the national competition, where she proceeded to win a gold medal and two silver medals.
Vermeij’s ceramics teacher, Edi Hepler, said students at Chanhassen High School submit their artwork every year, but Vermeij’s overwhelming success is rare. “It’s a huge deal. It just doesn’t happen,” she said.
“It’s a huge pool of students that Eva was competing against and to have that recognition is really fantastic,” Hepler said. “I’ve never in my career had a student perform that well at the national level.”
Vermeij’s reputation preceded her introduction to Hepler.
Vermeij only just began developing her skills last year in her Ceramics 1 class. “That’s I think where I really figured out like, ‘Wow, I really like sculpting rather than bowls and wheel-thrown stuff,’” she said of her introduction to the medium.
Vermeij’s teacher at the time took note of her talent and word of the uniquely skilled artist in Ceramics 1 had spread to Hepler. Vermeij then went on to take Hepler’s Ceramics 2 and Ceramics Advanced courses.
“It was clear that this was something that she was really good at, really passionate about,” Hepler said. “And so I had her in Ceramics 2 last fall, and some of the work that she was doing was just not typical for a high school student – just very thoughtful, very well-done.”
One of Vermeij’s pieces that received a silver medal at the national art awards was recently recognized at the Metro West Conference Visual Arts Festival as well. The piece, “Life and Death,” shows a rabbit cut into pieces on a plate, which is staged as a dinner place setting.
“I think it’s a sour truth,” said Vermeij. “There is background on what you’re eating and there is, you know, deeper meaning to it, which is kind of what I tried to show.”
“The really cool thing about her artwork is that it’s started so much conversation just from students walking through the hallway, or even adults in the building,” Hepler said. “I often find people standing in the hallway right in front of my classroom looking at the artwork and just having these really deep conversations.”
Vermeij is hoping to continue honing her craft and plans on submitting pieces to the Scholastic Art Awards again this winter.
After graduating, Vermeij hopes to study environmental science and conservation. Depending on the program, she would also like to incorporate ceramics into her future college coursework.
Vermeij volunteers with the Boy Scouts on highway clean-ups and treatment of areas with overgrowths of the invasive species buckthorn. “It’s just small things that I like to do,” she said. “And I’ve noticed I like it a lot, so that’s why I want to go into environmental sciences.”