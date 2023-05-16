A Chanhassen teenager died May 18 after being struck by a vehicle on Kerber Boulevard in Chanhassen, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.
Christian Scott Springer, 18, was pronounced dead at Two Twelve Medical Center in Chaska, where he had been taken after the accident.
The sheriff’s office said it received multiple calls around 10:30 p.m. reporting a crash involving a motor vehicle and pedestrian near the intersection of Kerber Boulevard and West Village Road.
Upon arrival, deputies found Scott unconscious and suffering from critical injuries in the southbound lane of Kerber Boulevard.
The Chanhassen Fire Department and Ridgeview Ambulance Service arrived and provided emergency medical attention before transporting Scott to the medical center, the sheriff’s office said.
A preliminary investigation found that the vehicle involved in the crash was driven by Greta Faye Galarneau, 23, of Chanhassen.
Further investigation will try to determine whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, though the sheriff’s office noted there were several factors that could have impaired visibility. It was raining at the time and the streetlight near the crosswalk of the intersection was nonoperational. Additionally, Scott was wearing dark-colored clothing that night, according to the sheriff’s office.