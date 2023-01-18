Chanhassen will celebrate its 30th February Fest when the annual winter event takes place Saturday, Feb. 4.“We are so excited for another great February Festival this year,” city Recreation Manager Priya Tandon said. “We’re looking forward to celebrating with some great fishing prizes and new activities.”The celebration at Lake Ann Park is set to start at noon with the ice fishing contest starting at 1 p.m. Competitors who manage to catch one of the day’s top 50 heaviest fish will receive a prize. From fishing equipment to dinner for two at the Chanhassen Dinner Theater, over $6,000 in prizes are up for grabs.
In addition, there will be free ice fishing and kicksled demos for kids. Other activities including hayrides and ice skating, as well as food and beverages provided by the Chanhassen Rotary Club, will be available for purchase.
“The Rotary Club of Chanhassen, for many years, has drilled holes and provided concessions for the Feb Fest and it’s one of our favorite activities,” said Ruth Lunde, the programs chair of the Chanhassen Rotary Club.
Although the official celebration isn’t until the first Saturday of February, the festivities will kick off on Sunday, Jan. 30, with the reveal of the first clue in the FebFest Medallion Hunt. Clues will be posted on the city website every morning at 9 a.m. They will also be posted on the door of Nicolet National Bank, the sponsor of this year’s medallion hunt. Clues will be released until Friday or until the medallion is found. The winning prize package is valued at over $500.
The medallion will be hidden in a Chanhassen city owned park. Past hiding spots have run the gamut, and some friendly competition has developed as residents vie for the prize bundle and the chance to put another notch on their medallion-finding belts.
A complete list of hunt rules is available on the Medallion Hunt page of the Chanhassen city website.