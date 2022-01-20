The Chaska City Council has unanimously approved a concept plan for West Creek Apartments, a transitional housing building, at the southwest corner of County Road 61 and Hickory Street.
Across Hickory from the school district’s bus garage site, the 19-studio-unit property would sit on 2.5 acres and is meant to support young adults aged 18-29 coming out of homelessness.
The $6.6 million project, funded through state loans and grants, was proposed by the Community Asset Development Group and would run for at least the next three decades.
Around $4 million is for the construction and around $2.6 million is for operations like programming and staffing. Skyrocketing construction prices in the past few years have upped construction costs by around $1 million, said Dave Pokorney, with CADG, at the Jan. 2 meeting.
Around $180,000 was raised through local individuals and businesses, going toward furniture and household items that tenants can take with them to their next home.
Launch Ministry, a Chaska nonprofit, would serve as case manager and support young adults through a required program for residents.
With hopes to wrap up construction in July 2022, Launch Ministry would begin supporting residents by the spring of 2023.
THE BUILDING
City Planner Liz Hanson said a Chaska brick color would add to the residential look of the two-story building.
“It’s a beautiful building. I was really impressed with what it looks like,” said Councilor McKayla Hatfield at the meeting, adding she was pleased with the quality. “Homeless people deserve everything we all do because we’re all just people.”
Road access would be off Hickory Street across from the bus garage driveway. There would be a patio and a 22-stall parking lot with a potential expansion. An existing sidewalk along Hickory Street would be extended north toward the intersection and the single-family home and garage on the site would be removed.
The plan introduced several years ago as a two-building development with market-rate apartments and transitional housing, called Hickory Street Apartments, was scrapped for economic reasons.
RESIDENTS
West Creek is meant to serve one person per apartment, with a live-in crisis support staffer around the clock.
To qualify, residents must be homeless, employed throughout their stay, be a resident, employee or previous student in Carver County; and be recommended by project partner Launch Ministry. There are currently 54 homeless young adults in Carver County, according to Pokorney.
The CAP Agency would manage the property and be responsible for collecting rent and overseeing tenants, and a community board of directors is expected to be involved.
A dozen or so of West Creek’s units would be subsidized, meaning applicants would need to have a 12-month consecutive homeless period and pay around $700 a month, Pokorney said. The rest of the units would be subsidized locally to people who would pay little-to-no rent, without the 12-month requirement.
The transitional housing would come with support services, some type of counseling, programming and community events.
“If I would have been homeless for 12 consecutive months when I was 24, I probably would have had a lot of other issues than just being homeless,” Pokorney said.
Bob Roepke, who serves on the Community Foundation for Carver County Board, said the building and services will help transition people into the wider system.
“The goal is to build community within this facility and prepare them to be able to move into and be a healthy member, contributing member, and positive member of the broader community.”
And, hopefully, sometime in the near future, Pokorney said he would love to see everyone move beyond this building to get the permanent housing they need. His ultimate goal?
“We’d have no tenants.”