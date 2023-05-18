Over 1,400 speech competitors from across the country congregated at Chanhassen High School and Pioneer Ridge Middle School for the 2023 National Individual Events Tournament of Champions on May 13 and 14.
Six Chaska and four Chanhassen students performed at the tournament against students from Florida, Texas, California, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Colorado and various New England teams.
“This the culmination of our season, the last tournament of the year, everything has been leading up to this,” said Lucas Groskreutz, assistant coach for Chaska High School. “This is my first year coaching the team and it’s been a really fabulous, rewarding experience to work with my students.”
Groskreutz was notably proud of Kaitlin Schapira, a freshman who was the first person to qualify for the tournament and the fastest to do so in the history of the program.
To get to NIETOC, students have to place above a certain threshold at two different tournaments. Schapira qualified for NIETOC within her first three tournaments of the season.
Chaska student Adonai Yidnekachew placed in the top 30 of 101 speakers in Program Oral Interpretation and Jay Jacobsen placed in the top 30 of 165 speakers in Original Oratory, according to the Chaska Speech Twitter account.
In addition to this weekend’s success, Yidnekachew is the first student from the school to qualify in POI, is the runner-up for the National Speech and Debate Association’s nationwide tournament and will be competing at the National Catholic Forensic League tournament.
Chaska’s Halle Browning, state champion in Informative Speaking, will be heading to the NSDA tournament in Phoenix in early June.
Chanhassen Informative Speaking state finalists seniors Garrett Maher and Alex Weiner will also be heading to the NSDA tournament. The two placed in the top 12 in Informative Speaking at NIETOC, according to the Chanhassen Speech Twitter account; with Maher taking fourth overall.
“This year has been a lot about laying the groundwork for future years,” said Andrew Brady, Chaska co-head coach. “We’ve had success this year, this is more qualifiers than we’ve ever sent to this tournament before, so we’re kind of using that as a springboard.”
Brady and Chanhassen head coach Travis Rother both noted that this year has been a rebuilding year for the teams after COVID. The teams typically have upward of 60 students, but Chaska currently has a 33 students team and Chanhassen has 48.
“We have students who are in student council, students that run their own businesses and those who are doing things that are the farthest from theater and performance, but they know they need public speaking skills,” said Sarah Etheridge, Chaska co-head coach. “It’s been cool to see an increase in athletes this year as well. There’s more similarities in speech and athletics than people think.”
For Etheridge, the speech season is less about the competition and more about wanting the students “to love the fact that they spent a whole season crafting something that they’re really proud of.”
“For me, speech kind of single handedly changed my life in high school,” Groskreutz said. “It brought me out of my shell in ways that I don’t know what else could have.”
This weekend was also special for students and coaches as it was the first time NIETOC has been in person since COVID-19.
Rother offered Chanhassen as a NIETOC host site six years ago and it was chosen last year as the 2023 site due to Minnesota’s vaccine requirements at that time.
“NIETOC really focuses on making the student and coach experience exceptional… it’s about providing a really fun and well thought out weekend for teams to enjoy themselves with good food, really good hospitality, fun entertainment and big ceremonies,” Rother said.
Local restaurants such as Buddy Boy Fine Barbeque, Na’s Thai Cafe, Red Savoy’s Pizza and Red Bench Bakery were used as caterers for the 305 judges and coaches to support local businesses.
“We’re excited for what the future will bring,” Rother said.