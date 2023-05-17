Editor’s note: This story discusses domestic violence. If you or someone you know needs help, call the MN Day One Crisis Line at 1-866-223-1111 or the National DV Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.
Lissa Weimelt and Bill Pew started Maria’s Voice, a nonprofit domestic violence prevention organization, out of love and remembrance for their daughter Maria Pew, who was murdered by her husband in 2020 at the age of 28.
“Shortly after Maria was murdered, [Lissa and I] were sitting in our living room at about three in the morning, drinking coffee, which we never do, and we just said, ‘What can we do to help so that no other family has to go through this?’” Pew said.
Their answer: Educate to end domestic violence.
Maria’s Voice originated with the conversations the two had that night. Now the organization works with cities, faith communities, schools and employers of all kinds to spread domestic violence prevention education — including Chaska.
“What I’ve come to find in public safety is for us to be effective in our role, you need partnerships and you need to be collaborative,” said Ryan Seibert, Chaska’s police chief. “I knew right away that this would be a very good pairing.”
Weimelt presented the organization’s collaboration with Chaska to the city council at the May 15 meeting.
“The number one group victimized by domestic violence is 18-25,” Weimelt said at the meeting. “That’s the age when you go to college, you’re dating, you’re away from your parents, you don’t have a steady peer group… you’re really vulnerable during that time to behaviors that can escalate really quickly.”
The organization’s training education video received a Telly Award in 2022 for excellence in video education in training.
“What we have really found out through our last three years of work, we found this from one story after another from survivors, is that there were signals all around them that something was happening in their life,” Weimelt said. “We got those signals from Maria, but we didn’t know what they were.”
Weimelt emphasized that the organization is “not asking anyone to take a superman approach,” but rather take safe action.
The training also seeks to help abusers “recognize maybe something that they’re not recognizing on their own,” said Matt Podhradsky, Chaska’s city administrator.
“This is not a shaming or blaming. We all have an opportunity to be better people,” Weimelt said.
Other nearby cities in the prevention network include Maple Grove and Bloomington, as well as the Osseo Area School District.
The training is part of the city’s wellness program for full-time employees. Options for it to be offered to the 400 part-time employees will be explored in the future.
“We have a really high participation rate in our wellness program,” said Sarah Donovan, human resources manager with the city.
An estimated 80% of the city’s 170 full-time employees participated in the wellness program in 2022. Staff are not forced to take part in the training, but there are incentives in place to encourage participation.
“A lot of times we see our employers and our coworkers not only as our friends, but people who care for us and have our back,” Weimelt said. “You can’t have their back if you’re not educated.”
Podhradsky acknowledged that during the 23 years he’s been with the city he’s realized “how much of a safe haven work can be for people, that it’s their one chance to be able to get out of the house.”
“By the time a crime is actually occurring, it’s too late,” Podhradsky said.
Beyond city workers looking out for their coworkers, city employees will have the opportunity to help all the residents they engage with on a regular basis.
The education then goes beyond city employees, Pew said – it “goes downstream.”
“You reach out to your employees and they reach out to their friends and family, and then they reach out to their friends and family,” he said.
Maria’s Voice also expanded their education on the 12 signs of domestic violence to children in the form of a coloring books series, using Maria’s dog Rocky — who now lives with Weimelt and Pew — as the mascot.
All of the organization’s materials are or will be available in English and Spanish, with some resources available in Somali.