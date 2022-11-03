Election Day is nearly here, and the stakes are high at the local, state and national levels. Here’s what you should expect heading into Election Day.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. If your voter registration is current and active, you do not need to bring identification in order to vote, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State. This means you were successfully registered at least 21 days before Election Day and you have not moved or changed names since then.
If you are not yet registered to vote, you can do so on Election Day by bringing a proof of residence. A list of eligible proofs of residences are available at sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/register-to-vote/register-on-election-day.
Carver residents can vote at City Hall at 316 Broadway.
In Chaska, you can cast your ballot at the following locations:
- Ward 1: Chaska Event Center, 3210 Chaska Blvd.
- Ward 2: Christ Victorious Lutheran Church, 9860 Shady Oak Dr.
- Ward 3: Chaska Moravian Church, 115 4th St. E.
- Ward 4: Chaska Community Center, 1661 Park Ridge Dr.
Candidates who will appear on the ballot in contested races, not including federal and judicial election candidates, from the area are:
Eastern Carver County School Board
- Donta Hughes-Nonpartisan
- Makiza M. Johnson-Nonpartisan
- Tim Klein-Nonpartisan
- Svetlana Kolesnikova-Nonpartisan
- Ellie Krug-Nonpartisan
- Charles E. Lawler-Nonpartisan
- Greg Petrie-Nonpartisan
- Rachel Berg Scherer-Nonpartisan
- Mary Schoen-Nonpartisan
- Joe Scott-Nonpartisan
- Jennifer Stone-Nonpartisan
- Dean Waymire-Nonpartisan
Carver City Council
- Glen Henry-Nonpartisan
- Erik Perschmann-Nonpartisan
- Laurie Sayre-Nonpartisan
Chaska Mayor
- Jay Rohe-Nonpartisan
- Mark Windschitl-Nonpartisan
Carver Mayor
- Matt Herrmann-Nonpartisan
- Courtney Johnson-Nonpartisan
Carver County Board
- Lisa Anderson-Nonpartisan
- Gayle Degler-Nonpartisan
- Aaron Burkhart-Nonpartisan
- John Fahey-Nonpartisan
- Jay Johnson-Nonpartisan
- Tom Workman-Nonpartisan
House District 48A
- Jim Nash-R
- Nathan Kells-DFL
House District 48B
- Greg Boe-R
- Lucy Rehm-DFL
Senate District 48
- Julia Coleman-R
- Dan Kessler-DFL