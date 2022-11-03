“Guys and Dolls” will take to the Chaska High School stage for six performances from Nov. 11 to 19.
Set in Depression-era New York, the comedic musical follows the love stories of big city gamblers and the women who love them. The show features well known classics such as “A Bushel and a Peck,” “Luck be a Lady” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.”
Directed by Jen Farrell, vocal direction by Shelley Kline, choreographed by Mark King and orchestra direction by Timothy Beckler.
Tickets can be purchased at district112.booktix.com.