The Chaska Community Center is hosting a Day of Healing and Wellness on Saturday through various activities, performances and community partnerships.
This is the second event in a summer series that has taken place in the area, with the first being a concert held back in July.
An event press release states that the Day of Healing and Wellness looks to “offer an experience that is undergirded by the ideals of holistic engagement to foster education, healing and wellness in the community.”
Activities kick off at 1 p.m. with “Wounded Healers,” a spoken-word performance that focuses on five different movements and historical periods over 400 years and acknowledges the history of Black people “grappling with and overcoming racialized trauma in America,” the release states.
“Wounded Healers” is written, composed and directed by Timothy Berry, a racial justice educator and current Interim Associate Vice President for faculty affairs and equity initiatives at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“‘Wounded Healers’ came out of my own awakening, becoming aware of my wellness and my understanding of historical trauma and healing,” Berry said. “It’s founded on the historical analysis of racialized trauma and dealing with how everyone needs to consider our history as being interwoven to the outcomes that we have had … it’s really a holistic approach to examining this history.”
The show first premiered in 2018 and is just over an hour long.
Berry said he hopes people’s takeaways from the show are that of hope and identifying the importance of holistic wellness — physically, psychologically and physiologically — on an individual level and as a community.
The show is followed up with multiple breakout sessions and activities. These include creative meditation, wellness checks, a yoga-based restorative practice and activities for younger children.
Monetary donations are also being raised throughout the afternoon, with funds going toward Launch Ministry and Bountiful Basket to help combat food insecurity within the area.
“Our nation is experiencing an uptick in food insecurity. So part of our event is focused on raising awareness and funds to support local food shops and local organizations who are addressing food insecurity,” Berry said.
This free event is due in part to a variety of community partnerships. Hosted at the Chaska Community Center, the Day of Healing and Wellness is made up by organizations and sponsors including Berry Sound Acoustics, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and the Waconia Moravian Church’s racial justice leadership council.
“My part was just reaching out to many organizational partners and community members to gauge their interest in this concept and bring the community together to focus on ideas around wellness and healing,” Berry said. “I’m using the arts to bring people together to experience something and then using it as a springboard to talk and do more actively engaging wellness activities.”