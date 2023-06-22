A Chaska man has been charged with several felonies in Carver County District Court in connection with a Southwest Metro Drug Task Force investigation.
Mark Tolo, 56, faces 14 felony charges related to the possession, sale, manufacture and distribution of methamphetamine and other controlled substances. Tolo is also facing charges in Ramsey County District Court from a related drug investigation by the Dakota County Drug Task Force. According to a criminal complaint, prosecutors are expecting additional charges from other agencies, including federal, as evidence gathered from Tolo’s residence is further analyzed.
Tolo is being held at the Carver County Jail and has been deemed a flight risk.
The investigation of Tolo began in January when Detective Matt Foy from the Southwest Metro Drug Task Force got a tip from a confidential informant. The informant stated that Tolo was distributing methamphetamine and was being supplied by a Mexican drug cartel. Tolo’s residence was surveilled and evidence of methamphetamine was found in his garbage. During this time, Tolo met up with a methamphetamine dealer based out of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the complaint said.
In early April, the Dakota County Drug Task Force, while surveilling Tolo and the dealer in St. Paul, observed a hand-to-hand drug deal and arrested the men after previously having obtained a search warrant from Ramsey County District Court. Tolo was arrested and his vehicle was searched. In addition to 2.25 pounds of methamphetamine 741.84 grams of marijuana, 9.5 grams of cocaine and an unspecified amount of psilocybin mushrooms were found.
Foy obtained a search warrant for Tolo’s Chaska residence, which is near the middle school and community center, after his April arrest. Homeland Security investigators, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, and officers from Barron and Dunn Counties in Wisconsin assisted the Southwest Metro Drug Task Force in the search.
Methamphetamine product chemicals, drug transportation equipment, methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl were found in Tolo’s residence and correspondences and computers were seized, according to the complaint. Also found was a stolen ATV that had been reported stolen from Dunn County in Wisconsin.
After his initial April arrest, Tolo posted bail in Ramsey County and between April 13 and May 9 was observed selling methamphetamine to customers in Wisconsin, the complaint said. During a second search at Tolo’s residence in early May, additional contraband was found.